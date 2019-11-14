TA Digital Announces Its Newest Innovation with the Coveo/AEM Connector

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital – a global digital transformation agency specializing in customer experience management, today announced its newest innovation, the Coveo and Adobe Experience Platform connector.

Coveo is an AI-powered relevance and recommendations engine which uses AI and predictive technologies to deliver relevant and personalized content. It helps secure data and deliver valuable insights into an individual's behavior, which can be used to optimize the overall experience.

The combination of Adobe Experience Platform's enterprise content management with Coveo creates the ultimate personalized content experience.

TA Digital's Coveo for AEP allows businesses to take full advantage of the powerful features offered by both platforms. It does this by making it easy to move AEP content into the Coveo index. By combining AEP and Coveo, businesses can create and deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time.

Using the configuration options provided by the connector, businesses can manage their Coveo index directly within AEP. They can create fields in Coveo and then map these to AEP fields. They can also choose the content paths within AEP for indexing, and Coveo for AEP does the rest. The content and its associated metadata are added to the Coveo index automatically.

These configuration tools save the time and effort required to expose AEP fields as metadata within the content pages themselves. This significantly reduces both cost and time to market when implementing Coveo. The Coveo for AEP connector provides the quickest, most efficient indexing method available. It is built on top of Coveo's Push API which allows the AEP instance to push the content into the Coveo index as needed.

"Coveo is the unquestioned global leader in relevancy and recommendation so to pair that with the leading digital experience platform in Adobe is a real win for both of their customers. As a published tool in the Adobe Exchange, this connector can really help Adobe streamline the addition of Coveo to their stack and also helps Coveo clients streamline the addition of AEP to their stack," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, TA Digital CTO.

"In today's data- and AI-take-all economy, delivering relevant, personalized and continuous digital journeys is an imperative," Coveo CEO and Chairman, Louis Tetu said. "Now, Adobe customers, under the guidance of TA Digital, can quickly and easily apply ML intelligence at all stages of the content lifecycle - from creation and publishing to search and delivery - to create the effortless and predictive experiences that their website visitors expect."

TA Digital has the Coveo expertise to help enterprises bring cutting edge search and personalization to their digital platform.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business - ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is also pleased to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

734-238-0005

229186@email4pr.com

SOURCE TA Digital

Related Links

https://www.tadigital.com

