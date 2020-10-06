TA Digital Announces New Partnership with commercetools

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it will be closely partnering with commercetools, the global leader in cloud-native, headless B2B and B2C commerce platforms.

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation ecommerce. The company invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

The partnership will enable TA Digital to leverage commercetools' deep technology ecosystem in helping B2B and B2C businesses achieve rapid growth through the commercetools headless platform. commercetools has a rich global partner network spanning 100+ companies across more than 40 countries.

"For 20 years, TA Digital has been delivering world-class experiences to our customers. The reason behind this sustained success is the evolution of our offerings and partnerships. We recognize amazing products and platforms and we want our clients to reap those benefits. This is what we see in commercetools and we know our clients will as well. We are very excited for this new partnership, and everything to follow," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Suite, Q2 2020 report and by Gartner as a Leader in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, commercetools was built from the ground up to provide developer-friendly APIs backed by cloudnative microservices in a multitenant architecture. This setup gives it the distinct advantage of being versionless and highly elastic at unprecedented cost-efficiency.

"Like commercetools, TA Digital is in the business of transformation and understands that the best digital experiences are unique and adaptable based on customer needs," said Arthur Lawida, President, commercetools US. "We're excited to see the amazing experiences they build for their customers using the power of our commercetools APIs, which allow for maximum flexibility and speed in achieving digital commerce ambitions."

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States.

