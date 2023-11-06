TA Digital Announces Retirement of CEO Rajiv Rohmetra, Appoints Dr. Ali Alkhafaji as Successor

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital has announced the retirement of its co-founder and CEO, Rajiv Rohmetra, and the appointment of current President and CTO, Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, to CEO and President, effective immediately.

As co-founder of TA Digital in 2000, Rohmetra shepherded TA Digital to tremendous heights as one of the world's premier digital transformation agencies, serving hundreds of clients around the globe. In 2022, TA Digital was acquired by Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and integrated into the Credera Network of agencies within the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG).

"I am honored and grateful for the privilege of leading TA Digital for over two decades," said Rohmetra. "As one of the founding members, I had an incredible journey with an opportunity to scale the organization from a team of two to see it become one of the leading global digital transformation agencies.

"After having many accomplishments over the years, I have decided to retire and pass on the baton to Dr. Alkhafaji to take the company forward to greater heights with the same passion and enthusiasm. I am confident that under the leadership of Dr. Alkhafaji, TA Digital will continue to excel and deliver incredible value to its clients."

Dr. Alkhafaji joined TA Digital in 2017 and helped oversee the expansion of TA Digital to its current state. He will work with TA Digital's global leaders to ensure a smooth transition and achieve aggressive growth plans during the company's next phase.

"It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside Rajiv for seven years; what an amazing journey it has been," said Dr. Alkhafaji. "I am thankful for Rajiv's dedication and impact on TA Digital, but above all, I am thankful for his friendship. I hope to be an effective steward to this great organization and continue this heritage of excellence for our people, our clients, and our partners."

TA Digital will continue to operate as an integral part of the Credera Network of agencies and help drive digital transformation to clients everywhere.

"I want to congratulate Rajiv on founding and building an amazing business that has made a positive impact on so many people and clients," said Justin Bell, Global CEO of Credera.

"I'd also like to congratulate Dr. Alkhafaji on his promotion to CEO and President. His tremendous passion, vision, and drive will continue to serve the people of TA Digital well and position us for a bright future together."

About TA Digital
TA Digital humanizes the digital world. Through insightful strategies and innovative technologies, the agency creates authentic experiences that empower organizations to solve challenges and transcend expectations. For more than 20 years, TA Digital has been devising new ways to set businesses up for success, working with them to optimize messaging across all channels, provide engaging, seamless experiences for their customers, and generate measurable ROI. A leader in next-generation technologies, including customer data platforms and digital experience platforms, TA Digital shares high-level, strategic partnerships with world-class digital experience platform companies, helping to shape the future of data and commerce. 

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, AdTech/MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second-, and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Contact:
Jeffrey Detloff
847-331-6244
[email protected]

