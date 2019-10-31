TA Digital Awarded High Growth Award in 2019 for BigCommerce

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a leading global digital transformation agency, announced today that it has been named High Growth Award winner in the 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner Awards. The awards were showcased during an annual contest that recognizes agency partners that provide merchants with innovative solutions to deliver world-class online experiences. Presented by BigCommerce , the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, TA Digital was identified as an Agency Partner Award Winner for its experiential commerce and data-driven approach.

"We are very grateful for this honor and recognition from BigCommerce in receiving the High Growth Award of 2019. This year has marked a tremendous expansion for us in the Experience and Commerce space. This award and the amazing case studies we have developed this year are a testament to the amazing work that our team does for our clients every day," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

"Receiving this award is another example of TA Digital helping enterprise organizations direct-to-consumer monetization strategies with BigCommerce. This recognition validates TA Digital proprietary accelerators as a proven approach for merchants to quicken time-to-market with increased cart-value and greater conversion," said Joe Brannon, Global Commerce Practice Director, TA Digital.

The 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner Awards offers 10 entry categories for partners to choose from, including High-Growth Award, Headless Award, Creative Problem-Solving Award, and New Partner of the Year. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of BigCommerce executives and employees.

"Merchants come to BigCommerce looking for an open, scalable platform to help grow their business, but many also have unique needs that require additional assistance to create an online experience that perfectly captures the desires of their customers," said Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce. "Beyond bringing true value to our merchant base, TA Digital was instrumental in accelerating the revenue growth of our Enterprise merchants in the last 12 months, garnering it the title of High Growth Award Winner."

The BigCommerce Partner Awards recognize top performing agency and technology partners for their extraordinary and innovative work for BigCommerce merchants. To learn more about TA Digital, visit https://www.tadigital.com/bigcommerce/ and to see the full list of this year's winners, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/awards/agency/ .

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business - ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

