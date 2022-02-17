TA Digital Earns Gold-Level Partnership With Acquia

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service data- and experience-driven consultancy, has received recognition as an Acquia Gold Partner for 2022.

This partnership reflects a strong commitment to the goals that have made both TA Digital and Acquia successful digital leaders — cost-effectiveness, time-to-market, flexibility and reliable support.

"On the heels of being one of the first Acquia partners to have a certified Drupal practice, this recognition is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO at TA Digital. "We see the value in the Acquia Digital Experience Platform and hear daily from our customers who enjoy it. The future is bright for our partnership, and we're looking forward to the next milestone."

The TA Digital Acquia team has a combined 74 certifications across the Acquia DXP, including 2 Grandmasters, the global benchmark of Drupal expertise.

"We are extremely excited to become a Gold Partner of Acquia, which demonstrates our commitment to building our partnership in one of the market leading DXP platforms," said Michael Berbert, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances at TA Digital. "Our Acquia investment will help us better serve our customers now and in the future."

As an Acquia Gold Partner, TA Digital's focus remains steadfastly on quality and customer value. Our team's technical capabilities inspire trust and lead to long-term relationships with our clients to support their audiences and fulfill their roadmaps.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world-class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, Acquia, SAP, and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Optimizely, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

Media contact:

Jeffrey Detloff

847-331-6244

[email protected]

SOURCE TA Digital