TA Digital Earns Platinum Partnership with Adobe After Acquiring its 4th Specialization

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital is now a Platinum-level partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. This status level-up was earned on the heels of TA Digital's fourth specialization on the Adobe platform and less than a year after a previous level-up to Gold status.

TA Digital is the only global boutique digital transformation agency that helps organizations realize immediate and long-lasting value through exceptional user experience and data-driven methodology.

Platinum partners are companies with a significant presence in multiple Adobe geographic areas. To achieve Platinum-level status, partners must meet criteria including four or more specializations in Adobe Experience Cloud solutions across multiple regions, successful customer deployments and positive CSAT ratings.

"Being recognized as one of Adobe's top partners globally is a tremendous honor. Adobe is the benchmark for digital experience platforms, and as our most strategic partner, we have worked together on delivering true digital transformation to dozens of clients. But above all, this recognition is a validation of the work that our team has put forth in making our mutual clients successful," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

With this advancement, TA Digital will now be eligible for additional benefits and other select privileges.

"Achieving Platinum status requires a huge commitment to delivering deep customer value, investing in new capabilities and expanding global reach," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales, Adobe. "We're thrilled that TA Digital has advanced to this level and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

ABOUT TA DIGITAL

TA Digital is the only global boutique digital transformation agency that helps organizations realize immediate and long-lasting value through exceptional user experience and data-driven methodology. For nearly two decades, we have been helping clients overcome the lack of scale and resource diversity of small regional agencies and the quantity-not-quality approach of large system integrators. We are known as a global leader that helps marketing and technology leaders understand the digital ecosystem, identify operational gaps within their organization and finally ushering them into a more mature and profitable digital landscape.

TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce. TA Digital also has global partnerships with industry leaders like Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo. The company was also recognized in the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States.

ABOUT ADOBE EXPERIENCE CLOUD

Adobe offers the industry's only end-to-end solution for content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth.

Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

734.238.0005

221522@email4pr.com

SOURCE TA Digital