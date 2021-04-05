TA Digital Elevates Brian Meade as VP, Sales (East) and Alliances

NEWARK, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Transformation agency TA Digital today announced a key leadership change as it revealed that Brian Meade, VP Strategic Alliances, will be given additional duties as the VP of Sales in the East. Following this promotion, Brian will function as the VP Strategic Alliances as well as the VP of Sales (East).

Brian joined the TA Digital team in August 2019 as Sr. Director, Digital Commerce Channels. In less than two years, Brian has helped develop strategic and mutually beneficial relationships with the agency's commerce partners. His natural relationship building skills and sales enablement abilities have helped develop and lead TA Digital's go to market strategies across multiple practices.

"Brian has tremendous expertise in solving complex business problems in multiple industries by tactically leveraging some of the world's leading technology platforms. He brings great experience into this new role, and his strategic, consultative style will be highly effective in building relationships that drive results. I can't wait to see him achieve greater heights in his new role," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital extended his good wishes.

"I'm excited to have Brian spearhead our Sales campaigns in the East. We believe with his help, TA Digital will continue to stand out as the leading digital transformation agency focused on content, commerce, data and experience," said Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital.

"I'm grateful for the trust and confidence TA Digital leadership has placed in me with this promotion. I can't wait to help our partners sell solutions that solve business problems, increase revenue, and create excellent customer experiences for their clients," said Brian Meade, VP, Sales and Alliances.

Before joining TA Digital, Brian held several leadership and business development roles providing global digital services to some of the world's leading brands and worked with some of the top digital agencies such as Sapient Razorfish, Lyons Consulting Group and Capgemini.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

