TA Digital India is Once Again a Certified Great Place to Work® Organization

NEWARK, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, Global digital transformation agency, today announced that it has been certified as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the global authority on creating, sustaining, and recognizing best workplaces, characterized by a high trust and high-performance culture.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 58 countries partner Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations.

"Great people make great workplaces, developing and breathing the organization's DNA every day. We are delighted and humbled by this award. It has always been our endeavor to create a culture which is inclusive, accepting and growth oriented. It is quite an accomplishment and positive reflection of our entire team that our efforts have been recognized. I am confident that we will leverage our momentum to achieve even greater strides in the years to come," said Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO.

Receiving "Great Place to Work" certification is particularly meaningful this year, as the survey was taken amid a pandemic when all our employees are working remotely.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition once again. Creating a positive, inclusive, and engaging culture is one of the highest priorities at TA Digital. We consistently rely on our employees' feedback to ensure we provide a welcoming work environment that embraces our core values – 'CREATIVE'. We are devoted to excellence and strive continuously to push beyond our limits. It is this commitment to growth in ourselves and the company that makes our culture unique," said Amit Sahoo, Director of Human Resources.

The Great Place to Work® Certification Program is recognized as the first step for any organization in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. TA Digital has been honored as a Great Place to Work for several years in a row.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data- driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe , SAP , and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools , Sitecore , Episerver , Elastic Path , BigCommerce , AWS , Azure and Coveo .

