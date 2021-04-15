TA Digital Named No. 130 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List for California

NEWARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has released its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, highlighting the fastest-growing California-based private companies. The list, regarded as the most prestigious ranking for private businesses, has ranked TA Digital at No. 130.

The Inc. 5000 list honors the innovative achievements of regional companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs and is one of the most esteemed recognitions for businesses and business leaders alike.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized for record growth during the last two consecutive years. Our consistent growth is a testament to the amazing work done by our incredible team as well as supportive clients. As we continue to partner with our clients on large-scale digital transformation initiatives through industry leading platforms like Adobe, we are looking to rapidly expand our teams across various geographical regions," says Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO at TA Digital.

Headquartered in the Bay area, TA Digital has continued to grow exponentially over the past few years, strengthening its strategic partnerships and enabling the digital transformation of multiple marquee organizations.

Over the years, the company has evolved from being a software implementer to a full-fledged customer experience agency with expertise in Strategy, Experience, Data, Marketing, Commerce, and Managed Services. TA Digital recently entered the predictive search space, launching its first cognitive search solution, Searchboost.ai.

TA Digital also holds the unique distinction of being the first Adobe partner to earn 8 specializations across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. Leveraging their expertise in Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, and other partner technologies, TA Digital has created innovative solutions and exchange tools like TA Digital Ascent B2B, TA Digital Ascent B2C, SAP Nexus B2B, SAP Nexus B2C, CommerceFactory, and CMS Bridge.

TA Digital believes in unifying content, data, and experience to help their clients achieve maximum ROI through superior customer experiences.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list highlights the impressive growth rates of companies across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals can be found here.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

