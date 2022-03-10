TA Digital Named Winner of Two 2021 Acquia Partner of the Year Awards!

NEWARK, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of two 2021 Acquia Partner of the Year Awards — Outstanding Partner Contributions-DXP and Marketing Partner of the Year-Americas.

TA Digital has been a valued Acquia partner since 2017. Over the past 5 years, its specialists have demonstrated remarkable expertise within the Acquia DXP suite, including Drupal, Personalization, Marketing, and CDP. Joint TA Digital and Acquia success stories vary by solution and industry, with a focus on composable commerce based on TA Digital's Commerce Factory framework.

"Congratulations to TA Digital, who went above and beyond to deliver substantial value to our joint customers during another year of rapid digitalization," said Chris Doggett, Acquia's Chief Revenue Officer. "Since last year's Partner Awards, we've seen how partners, brands, and businesses across the globe have adapted to new ways of operating. We look forward to celebrating the exceptional work of TA Digital, who continues to elevate the standard of customer experience by leveraging Acquia's Open DXP and the expertise of our partner ecosystem."

In addition to these two awards, TA Digital was also recently named an Acquia Gold Partner for 2022 and was among the first Acquia partners to earn the status of Acquia Certified Practice after completing a rigorous program that requires the highest standards of technical delivery on the Acquia platform. The TA Digital Acquia team has a combined 74 certifications across the Acquia DXP, including 2 Grandmasters, the global benchmark of Drupal expertise.

"This has been an incredible year for TA Digital and Acquia's partnership. First, we become one of the first specialized partners for Acquia, then we level up to Gold status, and now these two awards. Customers enjoy the best of both worlds when partnering with TA Digital and Acquia for data- and experience-driven composable DXPs with our go-to-market solution, Commerce Factory," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, Global Chief Technology Officer at TA Digital.

TA Digital was an early implementer of the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform and has developed an extensive record of collaborations with impressive brands around the globe to raise brand awareness, establish dominant market positions, and offer differentiated solutions with Acquia products.

The Acquia Partner Awards recognize 17 outstanding partners across four global regions. The awards acknowledge excellence in overall revenue performance, growth with Acquia's Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), outstanding contributions to Acquia product innovation, and impact on their communities. This was the second year for the two newest award categories, both focused on giving back: Top Partner Drupal Community Contributor and the Tech for Good Partner of the Year.

