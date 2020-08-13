TA Digital Ranks #1920 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TA Digital is No. 1920 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are ecstatic and honored to be recognized among the nation's fastest-growing companies once again. Thank you to our esteemed customers who have trusted TA Digital over the years and making our journey worthwhile. As we partner with our customers on transforming their business to be successful in a digital era, we have also been continuously reinventing our own business through forward-looking strategies that have created a foundation for our consistent growth. We are immensely thankful to our talented team and partners such as Adobe, SAP, and Salesforce, who have helped in accelerating our top-line growth," says Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital.

TA Digital has grown exponentially over the past few years, strengthening their strategic partnerships and enabling the digital transformation of multiple marquee organizations. TA Digital's expertise includes Strategy, Experience, Data, Marketing, Commerce, and Managed Services.

As an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, TA Digital became the first Adobe partner to earn 8 specializations across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. Leveraging their expertise in Adobe, SAP, Salesforce and other partner technologies, TA Digital has created innovative solutions and exchange tools like Adobe Ascent B2B, Adobe Ascent B2C, SAP Nexus B2B, SAP Nexus B2C, CommerceFactory, and CMS Bridge. TA Digital believes in unifying content, data, and experience to help their clients achieve maximum ROI through superior customer experiences.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

