TA Digital's "D2C in the New Normal" Solution Awarded Adobe Accredited Partner Solution Badge

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that its "Direct-to-Consumer in the New Normal" solution, built on their multi-solution TA Digital Ascent, is now an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution. With this certification, "Direct-to-Consumer in the New Normal" is now badged as market tested and Adobe verified.

"Direct-to-Consumer in the New Normal" is an innovative solution focused on helping organizations design intuitive shopping experiences by leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications including Magento Commerce and Marketo Engage. This offering is modular and composable, which allows businesses to select the pieces they would like to use based on their needs and at their pace. This allows Adobe clients to build a strategic roadmap focused on improving shopper experiences in an accelerated and iterative fashion.

The Adobe Amplify Partner Solution Program provides technical and market verification of industry-specific solutions built on Adobe products by an Adobe Solution Partner.

Adobe Accredited and Verified Partner Solutions are market tested and technically verified by Adobe experts. An Adobe Verified Partner Solution requires multiple successful deployments and the partner must earn an Adobe Specialization.

"The 'Direct-to-Consumer in the New Normal' solution is made possible by our Ascent platform which has served our joint clients with Adobe since 2018. Through this solution we have helped clients take full advantage of the awesome power of the Adobe platform end-to-end. In addition to connecting the shopper experience with Adobe Experience Manager, Magento Commerce, Marketo Engage, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign and Audience Manager, we have helped businesses build a data layer using Adobe Analytics that spans the entire shopper journey from start to finish. This data layer helps marketing teams get a 360-degree view of their shoppers, intent and behavior thus providing actionable insights across the enterprise," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

The achievement also earned praise from Michael Berbert, Director of Strategic Alliances at TA Digital.

"Customers are now purchasing experiences not products. They expect every interaction to be of the highest quality and will settle for nothing less. This solution from TA Digital merges best in breed delivery and technology to curate an experience like none other to drive superior results," said Michael.

"Congratulations to TA Digital," said Sethu Iyer, Head of America's Technical Partner Development (Experience Platform & App Services), Adobe. "Now, more than ever, brands are looking for ways to design and deliver personalized, intuitive shopping experiences for consumers. TA Digital's new offering brings their industry expertise, innovation and the power of Adobe Experience Cloud together to benefit our joint customers."

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless, and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

[email protected]

734-238-0005

SOURCE TA Digital