TA Services, Inc. Announces Merger with Sellers Logistics, LLC

MANSFIELD, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Services, Inc. ("TA Services"), the integrated logistics division of PS Logistics, LLC announced today that it has completed its merger with Sellers Logistics, LLC. ("Sellers"). The integration of Sellers Logistics further extends the capabilities of TA Services as a full service, North American logistics services provider.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the great city of Birmingham, Alabama, Sellers is a provider of managed transportation, technology and related supply chain solutions for the industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy industries. The company manages more than 50 shipping locations and over 100,000 truckload shipments annually.

"We are excited to welcome Sellers into the TA Services family, as we continue to grow our multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions for customers," said Scott Schell, CEO of TA Services. "Sellers' highly experienced people, proven processes and leading-edge technologies will help us advance our best in class customer experience, delivering even greater value and cost efficiencies to a wider range of customers."

This merger follows TA Services' recent acquisition of certain Celadon Logistics' assets in April 2019 and expands TA Services capabilities as a top tier logistics player in North America. With strong organic growth and annual revenues exceeding $300 million, TA Services provides a wide range of services including Multi-modal Transportation Brokerage, Managed Transportation, Warehousing and Distribution, and Crossborder Logistics Services.

"Becoming part of TA Services provides even greater opportunities for our customers, carriers, and employees," said Richard Piontek, President of Sellers Logistics, who will continue leading the Managed Transportation division following the transition.

About TA Services:

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 30 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, multi-modal transportation brokerage and cross border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics, LLC. For more information: www.taservices.com .

