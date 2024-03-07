TAAF Survey Reveals 1 out of every 5 NYC Asian Americans has been physically assaulted because of their race in the last 12 months; 54% who experienced a hate incident did not report it to anyone

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) today announced the findings of the first Asian American Perspectives: NYC Safety Study, a report examining the safety of Asian American residents of New York City.

The survey is a representative study based on a sample of 1,000 NYC-based Asian American respondents, age 16 and above, conducted between November 30 and December 19, 2023.

Although the broader public may not be aware that anti-Asian hate is still rampant, Asian American New Yorkers continue to be hypervigilant, even modifying their day-to-day behaviors as a result. Survey data reveals that 1 in 2 Asian Americans experienced insults, threats, or physical attacks in the last 12 months, with 1 in 5 having been physically assaulted over that same time period. Furthermore, 54% of those who experienced a hate incident did not report the experience to anyone. Asian Americans residing in New York are experiencing violence at an alarming rate, and are reluctant or unable to report harm.

"The anti-Asian hate rhetoric and violence that targeted the AAPI community in 2020 has not stopped," says Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "We're seeing this in the continued hate, violence, and distrust towards Asian American New Yorkers. The othering of our community contributes not only to discrimination and prejudice in public spaces, but also erodes any efforts toward equity and inclusivity for AAPIs. The Asian American community is still grappling for a true sense of safety and belonging, and TAAF is determined to do more." Regional Director New York, Eugena Oh, added, "We hope this study will shine a light on the ever-present issue of Asian American safety in New York and provide the data necessary for city leaders to come together to meaningfully invest in our community."

The results of the study bring into sharp focus the urgency to create safer, more inclusive conditions for AAPIs in New York. TAAF hopes that this research can galvanize a paradigm shift for the city, so that communities can come together to ensure that NYC is welcoming and safe for all. Within TAAF, the findings inform programming to counter hate and promote belonging among AAPIs. TAAF hopes to replicate this survey in other cities, to ignite change around the country.

Key findings and methodology of the survey are listed below. The complete report can be found https://share.taaf.org/safetynyc

Key Findings

1 in 5 Asian American New Yorkers has been physically assaulted in the last 12 months

Lack of safety continues to be a grim reality of being Asian American in New York today

83% of Asian American women note public safety as a major concern in NYC; 72% of men say the same.

Violence hinders empowerment for the nearly 2 million Asian Americans who call New York City home

54% of Asian Americans who experienced a hate incident in New York did not report the experience to anyone.

Major barriers to reporting as shared by those who did not report when they experienced a hate incident

Reluctance to bring additional attention to themselves (42%).

Did not know that this was something New Yorkers could report (29%).

Lack of understanding on how to report such incidents (27%).

Lack of comfort reporting the incident to law enforcement or other officials (26%).

Recommendations

This survey highlights the immediate need to address the unsafe reality of Asian American New Yorkers, while continuing to drive towards longer term solutions that make the City safe for all residents.

Increased investment from police and public agencies including free, in-language trainings and resources. (67% felt that better relations with police were very or extremely necessary.)

Increased awareness and accessibility of mental health and legal services such as pro bono legal aid, and culturally-accessible mental health trainings. (62% felt that better mental health and legal services were very or extremely necessary.)

Access to ESL (English as a Second Language) programs, citizenship classes, improved community services, and increased access to bystander/upstander, self defense, and mutual protection trainings. (60% felt better senior services were very or extremely necessary.)

Classes or programs in Asian American history, leadership, and advocacy. (58% felt more youth activities were very or extremely necessary.)

METHODOLOGY

The results of this report are based on a survey of a representative sample of 1,000 NYC-based Asian American respondents, age 16 and above, conducted through an online and telephone panel, between November 30 and December 19, 2023, by BSP Research.

The sample was weighted to be representative of the five boroughs of New York City's Asian American adult population. Post-stratification weights adjust for differences in sample composition by age, gender, education, ethnicity, borough, and nativity. The overall sampling error for the survey is ±3.1%.

ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN FOUNDATION (TAAF)

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF mobilizes the community to fight against hate and violence, reclaim our narratives and celebrate our stories through our core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation. Through our high-impact initiatives and events and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

