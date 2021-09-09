TAAG Genetics Announces ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation in Chicago-area Laboratory

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAAG Genetics announced today that its recently launched St. Charles, IL laboratory has been ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). This accreditation (certificate #5749.01) allows TAAG to confidently state that their results are valid and produced in an operationally competent laboratory, a key achievement for any testing facility.

As an international laboratory with a history of over 20 years in genetic testing in the food safety and clinical industries, securing ISO accreditation is not a new task for TAAG Genetics. Their affiliate labs in Chile and Mexico are already ISO 17025 accredited through A2LA in addition to the Instituto Nacional de Normalización (INN) and the Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación (EMA), respectively. The achievement of another accreditation through A2LA speaks to the robustness of the TAAG quality management system, having successfully passed multiple regulatory inspections in all three countries.

TAAG's Research and Development Director, Mauricio Niklitschek, stated, "We are pleased to have secured ISO 17025 accreditation through A2LA here in the United States. Our quality system has proven successful in both of our affiliate labs, and this accreditation confirms once again that our laboratories are committed to achieving the highest level of excellence, safety, and quality."

About TAAG Genetics

TAAG Genetics is an international laboratory founded in 2001, which has positioned itself on the leading edge of the industry where nature and technology come together. With more than 20 years of experience using now-famous PCR technology, TAAG has created, developed and commercialized new technologies for DNA analysis in both the Clinical Diagnostic and Food Safety industries. Their innovative products and services function together with AI-based software platforms that generate high-quality genetic testing solutions, revolutionizing the industry and bringing in the future of biotechnological innovation.

In the United States, TAAG Genetics is located at 3710 Illinois Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. They perform PCR testing for COVID-19 and also provide a variety of products and services for sample collection, enrichment, and PCR analysis for pathogen detection in the food safety industry.

For more information about TAAG's products and services, please visit their website at https://taag-genetics.com/, or contact via phone at (630) 246-7777 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE TAAG Genetics