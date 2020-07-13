TAAL Increases Liquidity to U.S. Investors with Upgrade to OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc . (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider, began trading today under the symbol "TAALF" on the OTCQX® Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets in the United States.

Upgrading to the OTCQX® Best Market, from the Pink® Open Market, provides a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the United States which facilitates greater transparency for our current and future U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX® Best Market, TAAL met and must continue to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"This year TAAL has undergone significant operational changes and reached many corporate milestones, such as transitioning to a transaction processor and welcoming new clients to our business," said Jerry Chan, CEO of TAAL. "These changes have all been in support of our five year strategic plan that places transaction processing at the core of our business, and are the first of many more noteworthy achievements and exciting announcements to come in the next few months. We are committed to upholding best practices in corporate governance and financial reporting as we continue to accelerate our strategic plan to further grow market share and continue to penetrate this new market. Upgrading to the OTCQX® Best Market demonstrates our commitment to transparency and professionalism, and is an important step toward improving liquidity in our stock as we continue to focus on driving shareholder value."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.



TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin SV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.



Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: the execution of TAAL's 5-year strategic vision, future announcements by the Company, and the growth of TAAL's transaction processing business. These statements are based on factors assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include the future acceptance of Bitcoin SV and other digital assets and risks related to information processing using those platforms, the ability for TAAL to leverage intellectual property into viable income streams and other risks set out in Item 20 Risk Factors of TAAL's Form 2A – Listing Statement dated July 31, 2018 and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contain herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

