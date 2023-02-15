TAARA Scrubs Revolutionizing Healthcare Apparel: Sustainable Scrubs Made From Recycled Fabric, Preventing Landfill

The new line of upscale medical scrubs are designed with environmentally friendly, fluorine-free latest technology that provides durable water repellency and stain release properties to fabric, while maintaining breathability and softness of the scrubs. The brand promises maximum comfort and best fit, so that healthcare professionals can focus on providing the best care to their patients while also making them look and feel good.

TAARA scrubs are thoughtfully designed to meet the top-tier quality and sustainability standards. The scrubs feature chic necklines, additional pockets, stylish pen loops and elegant seam detailing. "We are proud to present our sustainable line of scrubs and believe that it will set a new standard in the industry," adds the founder of TAARA Mr. Prabu Sivagurunathan. "Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the best possible scrubs that are not just comfortable and high quality but are also eco-friendly."

For more information on TAARA Medical Scrubs, please visit www.weartaara.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: 1-888-209-4537

Address: Tribute Wear Corp.

4400 State Hwy 121, Suite 300

Lewisville, TX 75056 USA

SOURCE TAARA Scrubs