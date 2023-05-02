TAAV launches new corporate brand as a reflection of its transformation

TAAV's rebranding begins its next era of sustainable growth focused on the value of people—the patients who require treatments that go beyond current traditional therapeutics, our customers and our team.

To accompany the new brand strategy and positioning, enzymatic DNA manufactured at TAAV has been named neDNA™ (pronounced en•ē•DNA).

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions S.L.U., a wholly owned subsidiary of Asklepios Biopharmaceuticals (AskBio) and Bayer AG, today presents a new brand that supports the company's transformation and purpose, which is to be the DNA manufacturing partner of choice for developers of recombinant adeno-associate virus (rAAV) technologies and thus become a fundamental part of the gene therapy industry.

"Creating a new brand for TAAV allows us to respond visually to our desire to express the transformation and leadership our company is evolving toward," said Dolores Baksh, CEO of TAAV. "Thanks to this rebranding, TAAV is now strengthened by an image that captures our company's leadership, potential and vision for the future."

TAAV has grown into its place in the worldwide gene therapy market, offering its enzymatic DNA to clients with rAAV projects in various stages, from research to preclinical and clinical development. This history includes the first approval of TAAV-manufactured enzymatic material for use in a clinical trial, which was granted in September 2022 by France's National Agency for Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) for a Phase 1 / Phase 2 study.

This progress is an example of the company's ability to adapt to new challenges and demands for alternatives to plasmid DNA production for clinical use. With new key collaborations and a wider presence, TAAV's rebranding runs through the backbone of its offering with a new trademark for the enzymatic DNA it manufactures, which is now known as neDNA™.

A new modern and innovative visual identity

The new design presented is rooted in the essence of the company, which is being a fundamental partner in the gene therapy industry, and aligns with the strategy for the future, which is inspired by the innovation the company offers its clients. This combination of essence and innovation is reflected in the logo, identity and website.

neDNA™: new trademark for the technology manufactured by TAAV

To accompany the new brand strategy and positioning, TAAV will now be referring to the enzymatic DNA it manufactures as neDNA™. The new trademark aims to represent the next era for the enzymatic DNA that the company is offering.

TAAV has the co-exclusive right to develop and manufacture enzymatic DNA technology, with Touchlight IP Limited, who market their product as dbDNA™, with both brands offering a synthetic DNA alternative to plasmids for rAAV manufacturing. The new trademark coincides with TAAV's launch of this next-era enzymatic DNA offering.

About TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions

TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions, SLU (TAAV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Asklepios Biopharmaceuticals (AskBio) and Bayer AG, is a cGMP manufacturer of an enzymatic DNA material used for adeno associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. TAAV-manufactured neDNA is produced using a manufacturing process that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria, which are required in more common plasmid DNA manufacturing. Enzymatic manufacturing removes significant levels of bacterial contaminants, resulting in the production of enzymatic DNA product with an improved safety profile for the manufacture of recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) gene therapy vectors. The TAAV manufacturing process consistently produces large amounts of neDNA using technology licensed from Touchlight IP Ltd.† in reduced times, which can be measured in days versus the months that are typical when producing plasmid DNA. TAAV was founded in 2019 and became 100% wholly owned by AskBio in 2022. Company headquarters, manufacturing facilities and labs are in San Sebastian, Spain. For more information, go to taav.com.

†Technology for making dbDNA™, a trademark of Touchlight Genetics Ltd., is licensed from Touchlight IP Ltd.

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines and changing lives. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for congestive heart failure, Huntington's disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson's disease and Pompe disease. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the gene therapy field, with over 800 employees in five countries, the company holds more than 750 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

TAAV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding TAAV's manufacturing technology and process. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TAAV's control. Known risks include, among others: TAAV may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory requirements, its reliance on third parties, clinical development plans, manufacturing processes and plans, and for the production its product, due to a variety of reasons, , possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office or European drug authorities. Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect TAAV business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. TAAV or its parent companies do not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

