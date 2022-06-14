Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market worth $600 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Polyamide, End User (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market is projected to grow from USD 318 million in 2022 to USD 600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Tab leads are a part of pouch batteries and are used in consumer electronics, military equipment, and electric vehicles. The market for tab leads and tab seal film is competitive and mainly dominated by established players. The threat of new entrants in this market is low, as the market is capital-intensive.

By raw material, polyamide is estimated to be the fasted-growing segment during the forecast period, in terms of value

Tab leads are associated with a pouch lithium-ion battery and are used to conduct electricity from the inside pouch lithium-ion battery to the external appliance. These tab leads have polyamide film on it, which serves as an insulator and is laminated on partially to both sides of tab leads.

By end user, industrial segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value

As a significant portion of electric vehicle manufacturers is shifting towards pouch batteries, the growth in electric vehicles is expected to enhance the demand for pouch batteries. This, in turn, will enhance the demand for tab leads and tab seal films.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fasted-growing segment during the forecast period, in terms of value

The presence of electronic manufacturers in the region, such as Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), is a key factor driving the market for lithium-ion batteries such as pouch batteries in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years. Such factors are expected to propel the Asia Pacific tab leads and tab seal film market.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), MISUZU Holding (China), SAMA (South Korea), Yujin Technology (South Korea), NEPES (South Korea), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players in the tab leads & tab seal film market.

