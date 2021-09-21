tab32 Upgrades Patient-First Dental PMS System, Unveils New UX And Website

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced a complete overhaul of its dental practice management system (PMS), including a reimagined user experience (UX) and powerful new features to deliver a true, unified patient-first experience. The company also unveiled a new website to enable dental professionals, DSOs, and patients to quickly and easily explore its offerings.

The upgrades come on the heels of tab32 raising a new Series B round in August, marking the culmination of five consecutive years of 100% year-on-year growth. The tab32 platform is now trusted by leading DSOs to manage over 7.3 million patient relationships, including 9.3 million appointments, more than 100 million radiographic records, and over 1 million monthly patient engagements. Already profitable for two straight years, tab32 is rapidly expanding, and recently signed several high-profile new clients including national dental service organizations (DSOs) such as Specialty Dental Brands, Lightwave Dental, and Smile Dental Services.

The new UX and website design reflect tab32's continuing commitment to providing the dental industry with the most streamlined, straightforward, and comprehensive tech solution on the market. The revamped platform includes powerful new workflows designed to efficiently meet the needs of individual practices, regional organizations, and national executives. Some of the most sought-after features include:

Built-in Machine Learning insights and Interactive KPI Dashboards , leveraging best-of-breed AI tools to unlock actionable data insights, broad-spectrum business intelligence, and robust GAAP-compliant financial reporting. With tab32, your entire team gets the smart, connected data they need to make faster, better decisions.

Reimagined, future-proof workflows , with a single comprehensive platform reducing the cost of daily operations, increasing efficiency, and supporting growth. By putting the patient and provider experience at the center of every workflow, tab32 streamlines operations and improves patient outcomes.

Intuitive radiograph annotation and charting tools, enabling charts and X-rays to be read simultaneously, and featuring intuitive editing, enhancement, and measurement tools. Designed by dentists, for dentists, tab32's unique solution even allows practitioners to annotate and draw directly onto a radiograph.

"With these new features, UX, and website we're continuing tab32's patient-first approach to driving growth and improving outcomes in the ever-changing dental retail market," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO and founder of tab32. "Designed from the ground up to serve multi-location, multi-specialty dental practice groups, our cloud-first, future-forward PMS continues to evolve and adapt to not only support DSO's present goals, but also anticipate their future needs as they grow and expand."

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

