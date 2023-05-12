Tabañero Adds Sriracha Honey into Walmart Stores Across America

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, a leading hot sauce brand known for its premium quality and bold flavors, has announced the expansion of their spicy new Sriracha Honey into Walmart stores across America. It's available exclusively inside Walmart stores nationwide, firing up condiment aisles starting April 1, 2023.

Sriracha Honey is a harmonious blend of sweetness and heat. It features intense Asian-inspired seasonings infused with pure honey, red chili peppers, and other premium ingredients. The flavor delivers spice that excites but doesn't overpower.

"Our exclusive partnership with Walmart is a milestone for Tabañero. We are thrilled to bring Sriracha Honey to customers nationwide," said Tabañero's Director of Marketing, Traci Bryan. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create this exciting flavor experience, and we can't wait to see our bottles fly off the shelves!"

Tabañero's Sriracha Honey hot sauce is versatile and adds sweet heat to numerous dishes. It's a satisfying dipping sauce for chicken wings, sauteed vegetables, and savory meatballs. It can also add a kick of flavor to soups, stir-fries, and sandwiches.

Tabañero's Sriracha Honey hot sauce is available in a 12-ounce bottle and is priced at $6.98. Customers can find it in the condiment aisle of their local Walmart store.

About Tabañero

Tabañero is the brainchild of legendary entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, and each blend is a product of his obsessive passion and creativity. These exclusive formulas use high-quality, all-natural ingredients sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico, and handcrafted in the USA.

Tabañero's electrifying lineup includes hot sauce blends, seasonings, and cocktail mixes. The high-quality, premium ingredients are all-natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers.

For more information about Tabañero's products, visit www.tabanero.com .

