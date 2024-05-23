Tabañero Announces Memorial Day Initiative to Honor Fallen Marine and Support His Family

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, a brand known for its premium hot sauces and strong community values, will honor fallen service members by giving 100% of all 2024 Memorial Day sales from their website ( www.Tabanero.com ), to the family of Sergeant Ben Williams, a fallen United States Marine Corps veteran.

Sergeant Ben Williams Sergeant Ben Williams

Sergeant Ben Williams served with dedication in the United States Marine Corps and was actively involved in his community. He passed away in February 2024 from pancreatic cancer, which was linked to his exposure to oil well fires and burn pits during the Gulf Wars. In addition to his military service, Sergeant Williams was deeply involved in the rugby community, coaching the Lady Cavaliers Rugby team and playing for the Old Breed Rugby Club, fostering a welcoming environment for every player. His influence extended beyond the field, helping students gain admission to prestigious colleges through their involvement in rugby.

Nick Bursey, Director of Coaching and Operations for the Pleasanton Cavaliers Rugby Club, expressed his admiration, saying, "Everyone should have someone like Ben in their life."

Tabañero invites customers, partners, and rugby enthusiasts nationwide to participate in this Memorial Day initiative to honor the sacrifices of military families. Visit tabanero.com to order.

The shared values of the military and rugby communities drive Tabañero's initiative. Several Tabañero team members, who are rugby players, see this as a meaningful way to honor military families. The collaboration with military rugby organizations highlights the close-knit nature and commitment to support within these communities.

Bobby Linder, Chief Operating Officer of Tabañero and a retired military veteran emphasized the shared values of the military and rugby: "On the battlefield or rugby pitch, we rely on the same core values. We will never accept defeat, we will never quit, and we will never leave a comrade behind. We ask you this Memorial Day to reflect on our freedom earned by our military service members and take the opportunity not just to say thanks – but to give thanks."

Jeffrey Janawitz, President of Tabañero, stated, "Tabañero is honored to pay tribute to Sergeant Williams and his family this Memorial Day. We believe in the power of collective action to make a positive impact, and we invite everyone to join us in helping the Williams family."

For media inquiries or more information about the Memorial Day donation event, please contact:

Jeffrey Janawitz

President of Tabañero

888-443-4224

[email protected]

About Tabañero

Tabañero was founded by the legendary entrepreneur Carl DeSantis. The brand's exclusive formulas showcase high-quality, all-natural ingredients sourced from Tabasco, Mexico, and crafted in the USA. Tabañero offers a lineup of hot sauces, condiments, and cocktail mixes, all gluten-free and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers.

SOURCE Tabanero