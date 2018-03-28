Tabañero Becomes The Official Hot Sauce Of The Tampa Bay Rays

"We are huge Tampa Bay Rays fans over here at Tabañero. Being born and 'Rays-ed' in the Tampa Bay area, having this partnership come to life is definitely a special moment that I am extremely proud of," said Danny Vitelli, Tabañero's CEO. "It truly is a perfect match combining a great American pastime and an all-American hot sauce that is made right here in Florida just minutes from Tropicana Field."

Visitors to Tropicana Field will see the partnership in full swing beginning at the season opening game on March 29, 2018. Details of the agreement include:

Tabañero flavors will be available throughout Tropicana Field on condiment carts, that will be branded with Tabañero's logo, in 1st and 3rd Base Food Halls and in Center Field Street general concessions area.

With proof of purchase, customers will be able to receive two (2) free lower level tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays home game with the purchase of two (2) bottles of Tabañero at Publix beginning in mid-April.

The "TABANERO Bringin' Heat Pitch Speed" In-Game RaysVision feature highlights the fastest Rays pitch speeds throughout the season at all Rays regular season home games.

Branding of Tabañero Hot Sauce throughout Tropicana Field.

Tabañero will also be included as presenting partner of the Chris Archer Snapback Hat giveaway as part of the 2018 season partnership. This co-branded giveaway is scheduled for all kids 14 and under while supplies last before the Sunday, June 24th game vs. New York Yankees.

For a fun game day Ballpark Nachos recipe, courtesy of Tabañero, click here.

About Tabañero

Tabañero Hot Sauce was first released in early 2011 with products including the original Tabañero Hot Sauce, Tabañero Bloody Mary Mix, Extra Hot and Agave Sweet & Spicy flavors. Available both online and in select retail stores including: Publix, Sprouts, Cost Plus Markets, Lucky's Market, Lassens, and Ralphs grocery stores and with distribution through US Foods & Sysco.

About the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations, and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

Get Social:

Facebook: @Tabañero

Instagram: @Tabañero

Twitter: @TabaneroHot

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabanero-becomes-the-official-hot-sauce-of-the-tampa-bay-rays-300621216.html

SOURCE Tabanero Hot Sauce

Related Links

https://tabanero.com

