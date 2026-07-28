TABAÑERO EARNS 98% SQF AUDIT SCORE, REINFORCING ITS COMMITMENT TO QUALITY, INNOVATION, AND MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, the premium condiment brand known for its chef-inspired hot sauces and clean-label products, has earned a 98% "Excellent" on its Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification audit, reinforcing the company's commitment to producing exceptional products while supporting the continued growth of its award-winning brand and expanding manufacturing partnerships.

Team members at Tabañero's Fort Lauderdale, Florida manufacturing facility, where the company recently earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification.

Recognized globally by leading retailers and foodservice organizations, the SQF program is the food industry's most respected standards for food safety and quality management. Achieving a 98% audit score reflects Tabañero's commitment to operational excellence, rigorous quality systems, and continuous improvement across every product it manufactures.

"Food safety and quality aren't milestones - they're the standard we operate by every single day," said Robert Linder, Chief Operating Officer of Tabañero. "Everything starts with protecting the integrity of the Tabañero brand. The same food safety systems, quality standards, and operational discipline that go into every bottle of Tabañero are applied to every product we manufacture for our partners. This audit score reflects the culture we've built throughout our organization."

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, with its SQF-certified manufacturing facility in Fort Lauderdale, Tabañero has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing premium condiment brands. Its portfolio of BBQ sauces, hot sauces, taco sauces, cocktail mixers, and specialty condiments can now be found in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide, while also serving foodservice operators and international markets.

As the company has expanded its own brand, it has simultaneously invested in manufacturing capabilities that now support retailers, foodservice operators, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies seeking premium private label and co-manufacturing solutions. Every product produced at Tabañero's facility is manufactured using the same standards, quality systems, and attention to detail that have helped establish the Tabañero brand.

Strategically located near major transportation hubs in South Florida, Tabañero's manufacturing facility supports production from 50-gallon pilot batches through continuous multi-day commercial production, giving emerging brands and established companies the flexibility to develop, launch, and scale products with confidence.

Built on the Standards Behind the Tabañero Brand

Tabañero offers a fully integrated manufacturing platform designed to help brands bring innovative products to market efficiently without compromising quality, including:

SQF-certified manufacturing with rigorous quality assurance systems





Custom formulation and chef-inspired flavor development





Clean-label recipes using premium ingredients





Pilot batches through national-scale production





Premium packaging capabilities, including custom glass, plastic, squeeze bottles, and specialty formats





Private label and co-manufacturing solutions





Flexible production scheduling for growing brands





Domestic distribution and international export capabilities

"A great manufacturing partner should feel like an extension of your own team," said Danny Vitelli, Vice President of Quality & Research & Development. "Whether we're producing a Tabañero product or helping bring another company's vision to life, our commitment is exactly the same - consistent quality, complete transparency, and continuous improvement. That's what this audit score represents."

As retailers continue expanding their private label programs and consumers increasingly seek premium, clean-label products, Tabañero continues investing in people, technology, and manufacturing capabilities that help brands move from concept to commercialization faster than ever before.

Manufacturing at a Glance

98% SQF certification audit score





SQF-certified manufacturing facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida





Production from 50-gallon pilot batches through commercial-scale manufacturing





Product formulation and commercialization support





Private label and co-manufacturing expertise





Premium packaging capabilities





Domestic distribution and international export support

As Tabañero continues expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, the company is also partnering with emerging brands, established CPG companies, retailers, and foodservice organizations looking for a manufacturing partner that combines proven brand-building experience with world-class production capabilities.

For more information about Tabañero's manufacturing capabilities or private label solutions, visit www.tabanero.com.

ABOUT TABAÑERO

Founded in 2011, Tabañero is a premium condiment company specializing in chef-inspired hot sauces, BBQ sauces, taco sauces, cocktail mixers, and specialty condiments crafted with clean, flavorful ingredients. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, with manufacturing operations in Fort Lauderdale, the company's products are available in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide. In addition to its award-winning consumer brand, Tabañero provides private label and co-manufacturing solutions for retailers, foodservice operators, and emerging and established CPG companies throughout North America.

SOURCE Tabanero Holdings