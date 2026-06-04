TABAÑERO INTRODUCES FLORIDA-INSPIRED BBQ SAUCE COLLECTION FEATURING CLEAN INGREDIENTS AND BOLD FLAVOR

Seven Chef-Inspired Sauces Deliver Approximately Half the Sugar and Calories of Leading Brands While Elevating Everyday Grilling and Cooking

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly seek cleaner labels without sacrificing flavor, Tabañero, the premium Florida-born condiment brand known for its chef-inspired hot sauces, announced the launch of its new line of Tabañero BBQ Sauces — a collection of seven chef-inspired flavors made with clean ingredients, locally sourced produce, and approximately half the sugar and calories of leading barbecue sauce brands. Crafted in Florida and inspired by the state's unique blend of Southern, Caribbean, and Latin American culinary influences, the new sauces deliver a lighter, brighter, more vibrant flavor profile than traditional barbecue sauces while maintaining the rich taste consumers expect.

Founded in 2011, Tabañero has become a leading premium hot sauce brand known for flavor innovation and all natural ingredients. From citrus-forward blends to fruit-infused heat and layered spice profiles, its sauces are crafted to enhance food, not overpower it. With the introduction of Tabañero BBQ Sauce, the brand extends its flavor-first approach and clean-label integrity into a category where consumers are increasingly looking for more innovative flavor combinations, varying heat levels and better-for-you ingredients.

Tabañero BBQ Sauces feature seven chef-inspired flavors with clean ingredients and fewer calories than leading brands. Post this

"Today's consumers are reading ingredient labels more closely than ever, but they refuse to compromise on taste," said Traci Mishner, Vice President of Marketing & Trade Operations at Tabañero. "We saw an opportunity to reimagine barbecue sauce with cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and flavor combinations inspired by our Florida roots. The result is a collection that delivers everything people love about barbecue sauce while offering something entirely new."

The launch aligns with broader category momentum, as hot sauce and barbecue sauce are the only major condiment categories currently growing at 4.2%, outpacing the 2.2% food-at-home inflation rate.

With seven distinct varieties, there is a Tabañero BBQ Sauce for every type of fan, from those who appreciate sweet-meets-heat to those who prefer a more pronounced kick.

Original is smoky and sweet with a hint of Florida orange citrus that complements ribs, shredded pork, burgers and fries. It has the versatility of ketchup with half the sugar and a better-for-you ingredient list.

is smoky and sweet with a hint of Florida orange citrus that complements ribs, shredded pork, burgers and fries. It has the versatility of ketchup with half the sugar and a better-for-you ingredient list. Everglades Gold blends the flavor of Southern-style mustard barbecue with Florida citrus notes for a distinctive, golden hue and bold, balanced flavor. It shines on chicken, pork, seafood and as a dipping sauce or sandwich spread.

blends the flavor of Southern-style mustard barbecue with Florida citrus notes for a distinctive, golden hue and bold, balanced flavor. It shines on chicken, pork, seafood and as a dipping sauce or sandwich spread. Habanero Honey combines real organic honey with the clean, crisp taste of habanero peppers for a hot honey flavor that takes wings to a new level and creates the ideal glossy finishing sauce.

combines real organic honey with the clean, crisp taste of habanero peppers for a hot honey flavor that takes wings to a new level and creates the ideal glossy finishing sauce. Apple Hickory layers apple sweetness and subtle smoke, making it ideal for ribs, brisket and slow-cooked meats.

layers apple sweetness and subtle smoke, making it ideal for ribs, brisket and slow-cooked meats. Smoked Pepperoncini is a one-of-a-kind blend featuring tangy pepperoncini peppers layered with light smoke and vibrant brightness. Ideal for chicken, sausages, grilled meats, and as a flavorful marinade base.

is a one-of-a-kind blend featuring tangy pepperoncini peppers layered with light smoke and vibrant brightness. Ideal for chicken, sausages, grilled meats, and as a flavorful marinade base. Bourbon Black Cherry brings rich cherry depth and subtle bourbon notes balanced with savory warmth, adding dimension to pork, steak tips and elevated weeknight dinners.

brings rich cherry depth and subtle bourbon notes balanced with savory warmth, adding dimension to pork, steak tips and elevated weeknight dinners. XXX delivers fuller-bodied intensity for those who enjoy bolder heat without sacrificing balance.

Like all Tabañero products, the new BBQ sauces are gluten-free, kosher, contain no high-fructose corn syrup, and are free from artificial preservatives and fillers. All varieties are vegan except Habanero Honey, which contains real honey. Each sauce is proudly crafted in the United States.

The sauces are presented in Tabañero's signature premium packaging with matte finishes, gold accents and vibrant labels designed to stand out on shelves. Each 14.5-ounce bottle carries a suggested retail price of $7.49.

Tabañero products are available in more than 8,500 stores nationwide, and the new Tabañero BBQ Sauce line is now rolling out at select retailers, including Hy-Vee, Rouses Markets, Amazon, and additional locations nationwide. Consumers can find a retailer near them using the Tabanero Store Locator and follow @tabanero on social media for product updates, recipes, and announcements.

ABOUT TABAÑERO

Founded by South Florida entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, Tabañero creates premium chef-inspired hot sauces, barbecue sauces, taco sauces, and cocktail mixes made with high-quality ingredients and bold, balanced flavor. Crafted in the USA, Tabañero products are available in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, H-E-B, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Winn-Dixie, and other leading retailers. For more information, visit Tabanero.com.

SOURCE Tabanero Holdings