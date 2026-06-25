TABAÑERO EXPANDS INTO BUC-EE'S AS FLORIDA BRAND ACCELERATES NATIONAL GROWTH

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, the premium sauce brand known for its clean ingredients and bold flavor, has expanded its portfolio of 24 products into all Buc-ee's Travel Center locations across 13 states, marking another milestone in the company's continued growth across retail, travel and foodservice channels. The expansion builds on Tabañero's presence in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide.

Tabañero Retail

The Buc-ee's launch represents one of the brand's largest travel retail expansions to date. Tabañero's lineup of flavor-forward sauces is now available in Buc-ee's locations throughout Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and other Southern markets, introducing the brand to one of the nation's most recognizable travel destinations. The partnership provides increased exposure to millions of travelers seeking unique food and beverage experiences on the road.

"Buc-ee's has become more than a convenience store—it's a destination," said Traci Mishner, Vice President of Marketing & Trade Operations for Tabañero. "We're excited to introduce Tabañero to a highly engaged customer base that actively seeks out new products and brands. This launch is another important step in our mission to make Tabañero more accessible to consumers wherever they shop, travel and dine."

The Buc-ee's rollout follows a series of major distribution gains across the Southeast. Tabañero recently expanded into more than 1,100 Food Lion locations and over 250 Harris Teeter stores, significantly increasing the brand's retail footprint throughout the Carolinas, Virginia and neighboring markets.

Beyond traditional retail, Tabañero has also expanded its presence within the travel sector through partnerships with Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises. The brand is now available across all sailings for both cruise lines, introducing millions of travelers annually to Tabañero's portfolio of globally inspired sauces.

The company's growth comes as consumers increasingly seek premium condiments that deliver both bold flavor and clean ingredients. Made with simple ingredients and globally inspired flavor profiles, Tabañero has built a loyal following among consumers looking for flavorful alternatives to traditional hot sauces and condiments.

Supporting this momentum is the recent launch of Tabañero's first-ever BBQ sauce collection. The seven-flavor lineup is currently rolling out to all 299 Hy-Vee stores and select retailers nationwide, extending the brand beyond hot sauce into one of the country's largest condiment categories. Crafted with clean ingredients and less sugar than many traditional BBQ sauces, the collection reflects Tabañero's continued commitment to delivering bold flavor without compromise.

Together, these initiatives underscore Tabañero's continued momentum across grocery, travel, foodservice and specialty retail channels. With a growing portfolio of innovative products, the brand is well-positioned for continued growth throughout 2026.

For more information, visit tabanero.com, follow @tabanero on social media, or use the Tabañero Store Locator to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT TABAÑERO

Tabañero was founded by South Florida's legendary entrepreneur, Carl DeSantis. Each blend is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and creativity, reflecting his unwavering passion for life. The brand's exclusive formulas showcase high-quality, all-natural ingredients with peppers sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and crafted in the USA. Tabañero offers a tongue-tingling lineup of hot sauces, condiments, and cocktail mixes. All ingredients are all-natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives or cheap fillers. Tabañero products can be found at retailers such as Walmart, Meijers, Winn-Dixie, Sedanos, and Amazon and at many of your favorite restaurants. For more information, visit tabanero.com.

SOURCE Tabanero Holdings