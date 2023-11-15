Tabañero Heats Up the Holidays with Nine New Mini Bottle Flavors in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Tabañero Holdings

15 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, Florida's leading premium hot sauce brand, is proud to announce an exciting launch just in time for the holiday season. On November 15, 2023, Tabañero will introduce nine exhilarating mini-bottle blends exclusively in Walmart stores across the U.S. for just $1 each.

"We're thrilled to launch our highly anticipated mini bottle collection, and we're excited that Walmart shoppers nationwide can now bring their favorite sauces on the go. With the holidays fast approaching, Tabañero's mini bottle blends make for invigorating and satisfying gift-giving. From Original to Key Lime Habanero, at only $1, the mini bottles make perfect stocking stuffers for the foodies and sauce fanatics in your life." said Traci Bryan, Director of Marketing at Tabañero. "We are proud of every flavor featured in this launch, each telling a distinct culinary story. The expertise and passion our team has poured into creating and perfecting them can be savored in every drop."

The launch of the mini bottle line marks a milestone for Tabañero and spice-seekers alike, making their most popular blends more accessible and convenient than ever before. Each "take anywhere" mini bottle lets you "Savor the Flavor" on the go.

The mini bottle collection includes nine travel-friendly, expertly crafted Tabañero formulas:

  • Original: The classic carrot, habanero pepper, garlic, agave nectar, and key lime juice Tabañero hot sauce that started it all.
  • Sweet & Spicy: A delectable balance of natural agave sweetness and heat.
  • Peach Bourbon: A fusion of fresh fruity peaches and smokey bourbon.
  • Extra Hot: For those who want to take things up a notch from the Original.
  • XXX: The hottest of hot for the bravest of the brave.
  • Sriracha Honey: A mouthwatering combination of sweet honey and Sriracha spice.
  • Black Cherry: A uniquely addictive black cherry flavor with signature Tabañero heat.
  • Garlic Habanero: Rich garlic notes punctuated by a punch of habanero.
  • Key Lime Habanero: A classic zesty key lime, citrusy experience complemented by habanero heat.

About Tabañero
Tabañero was founded by the renowned entrepreneur Carl DeSantis. Each creatively-inspired sauce blend is crafted with meticulous attention to detail that reflects DeSantis' own unwavering commitment to quality. The exclusive formulas showcase high-quality organic ingredients sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and formulated in the USA.

Tabañero offers a tongue-tingling lineup of hot sauces, condiments, and cocktail mixes. All ingredients are natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives or fillers. Every Tabañero product is made with premium ingredients in our SQF-certified Fort Lauderdale, Florida facility.

The brand is committed to quality, and its dedication to delivering top-quality flavors has made it a favorite among spice enthusiasts nationwide. To learn more about Tabañero's range of hot sauces and explore their delicious offerings, visit www.tabanero.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Traci Bryan
Director of Marketing, Tabañero
[email protected]
888-443-4224

SOURCE Tabañero Holdings

