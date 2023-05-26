Tabañero Launches Peach Bourbon Hot Sauce in Walmart

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, America's leading premium hot sauce brand, is introducing an exciting new partnership that brings its latest specialty blend to Walmart stores across the Southeast.

Starting March 2023, regional Walmart customers have in-store access to Peach Bourbon Tabañero.

The belle of Tabañero's saucy lineup, Peach Bourbon features hints of sweet peaches infused with aromatic bourbon, culminating in a mouthwatering flavor that is distinctly and deliciously Southern.

"We are thrilled to bring Peach Bourbon to southeastern Walmart stores and an audience that values these unique, culturally significant flavors," said Tabañero's Director of Trade Operations, Traci Bryan. "We've worked hard to deliver this outstanding hot sauce, and we can't wait for customers to experience it!"

Peach Bourbon began as a seasonal specialty, but thanks to its popularity with customers, it is now a year-round fixture for Tabañero. The hot sauce is rich with flavor and depth. The smokey bourbon notes mingle with the sweetness of peaches for a luxuriously spicy experience. It's a versatile pairing for pork, fish, goat cheese, and more.

Tabañero's Peach Bourbon hot sauce is available in a 5-ounce bottle in stores at Walmart in the condiment aisle. Customers can also purchase it online on Tabañero's website and Amazon.

About Tabañero

Tabañero is the brainchild of legendary entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, and each blend is a product of his obsessive passion and creativity. These exclusive formulas use high-quality organic ingredients sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and crafted in the USA.

Tabañero's electrifying lineup includes hot sauce blends, seasonings, and cocktail mixes. The organic, premium ingredients are all-natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers.

For more information about Tabañero's products, visit www.tabanero.com.

Tabañero Contact Information-
Traci Bryan
Director of Marketing, Tabañero
[email protected] 
888-443-4224

SOURCE Tabañero

