Tabañero Tackles Packed Season Alongside Florida Panthers

Tabañero Holdings

27 Feb, 2024

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Florida Panthers set their sights on the second half of the season, fans ramp up for another playoff run and another year with the team's Official Hot Sauce: Tabañero. Fans can "Savor the Flavor" of Tabañero before, during, and after the games.

Tabañero, Florida's hometown hot sauce brand, is a proud member of Panther Nation. Loyal fans and hot sauce aficionados can expect even more game-day thrills and take-home perks this year.

Pregame fans can try Tabañero hot sauce at the Publix Plaza tent. The sauce is available during the game at every concession stand and suite in Amerant Bank Arena.

Tabañero is set to show up and show out at four key remaining home games. Fans should brace their taste buds for these matchups:

  • Panthers (ft. Tabañero) vs. Montreal Canadiens - Feb 29, 2024
  • Panthers (ft. Tabañero) vs. Lightning - Mar 16, 2024
  • Panthers (ft. Tabañero) vs. Bruins - Mar 26, 2024
  • Panthers (ft. Tabañero) vs. Maple Leafs - Apr 16, 2024

Not only will Tabañero be dolling out free, delectable 2-pack sauce samples, but fans can also look forward to an exclusive $2.50 coupon to take home when they visit the Tabañero team after these games in the Publix Plaza. 

"This year's collaboration with the Florida Panthers is incredibly gratifying and positive," said Traci Mishner, Tabañero's Vice President of Marketing. "We have already handed out over 25,000 gift bags and expect to hand out over 100,000 bags through the remainder of the season and playoffs. With added coverage on Bally Sports, our connection with Panther Fans has only increased."

After the game, stop by your local retailers to grab your favorite Tabañero hot sauce—and don't forget to bring your coupon! You can also conveniently purchase Tabañero products through the official website (www.tabanero.com) and Amazon.

About Tabañero
Tabañero was founded by South Florida's legendary entrepreneur, Carl DeSantis. Each blend is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and creativity, reflecting his unwavering passion for life. The brand's exclusive formulas showcase high-quality, all-natural ingredients with peppers sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and crafted in the USA.

Tabañero offers a tongue-tingling lineup of hot sauces, condiments, and cocktail mixes. All ingredients are all-natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives or cheap fillers. Tabañero products can be found at retailers such as Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Sedanos and at many of your favorite restaurants.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Traci Bryan
Vice President of Marketing, Tabañero
[email protected]
888-443-4224

SOURCE Tabañero Holdings

