Tabeeze Named TIME's List Of The Best Inventions of 2023

01 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

Easy-On, Easy-Off Solution, The Bottom-Up Bodysuit, Takes Home the Coveted Title

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives including Tabeeze (pronounced TAB-ease), founded by architect and mother Carrie Shaltz Haslup, Tabeeze is a Los Angeles-based company providing parents and their children with innovative, "fuss-free" clothing solutions that adhere to the most stringent sustainable production practices possible.

"Receiving recognition as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 is an incredible honor and achievement," said Carrie Shaltz Haslup, Founder and CEO of Tabeeze. "We love solving problems through invention, curiosity, creativity, and thoughtful design. We believe that form follows function and we're constantly innovating to make the world more comfortable for our littlest inhabitants."

Tabeeze was born out of Shaltz Haslup seeing her brother and sister-in-law struggle to do skin-to-skin with their baby. She searched for baby clothing that would provide easy access to dress/undress babies for skin-to-skin feeding + bonding and found that nothing existed. From there, the vision for Tabeeze was born. What started as an experiment in 2016 eventually led to her invention of Tabeeze's first product, the Bottom-Up Baby Bodysuit, designed to make changing your baby easier than you ever imagined possible. With multiple patents for its patented shoulder snaps and fumble-free snap alignment, Tabeeze maximizes the ease of skin-to-skin bonding and minimizes the mess of diaper blowouts.

"To compile the list, we solicit nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as AI, green energy, and sustainability," TIME writes. "We then evaluate each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions—including the world's most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

Intending to lead by example, Tabeeze is setting a new standard for responsible and sustainable business practices in the baby clothing industry and are proudly 100% GOTS Certified Organic, a Certified B Corporation, Fairtrade Certified, and a 1% For The Planet member. The sustainably sourced 100% organic cotton outfit goes on feet first and secures with nickel-free snaps at the shoulders, making dressing and undressing a breeze. Shaltz Haslup has heard from parents of medically complex and NICU babies that the ease of Tabeeze's patented shoulder snaps for bottom-up dressing made a significant difference in their lives.

Additionally, a core value of Tabeeze is to provide support for parents and babies in the NICU. Since its inception, Tabeeze has donated thousands of onesies, and has a one-for-one donation program (for every Tabeeze sold, one gets donated to a NICU), as well as a 'Sharing is Caring' program for families with disabled, NICU, and/or medically complex babies. They're proud to partner with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, one of the largest NICU hospitals in the United States, on their one-for-one donation partnership to ensure that regardless of a family's financial situation, their baby can benefit from the comfort and convenience of Tabeeze.

The Tabeeze Bottom-Up Bodysuit, which has also won a 2022 JPMA Award for Most Innovative Baby Products, is available on Amazon ($20). For more information, please visit tabeeze.com and follow along on Instagram, @tabeeze.

