RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Reflecting this commitment, Taber Extrusions is proud to announce the addition of one of the largest direct presses in North America, a 10,000-ton press equipped with a 16-inch container. This state-of-the-art installation, set to go live in 2026, is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace, defense, and heavy industrial markets.

Taber Extrusions Unveils State-of-the-Art Press Line: Combining Superior Design, Capability, Reliability, and Quality

The new press will offer advanced heat solutions and is capable of handling both hard and soft alloys, ensuring versatility and superior performance. This significant investment underscores Taber Extrusions' commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and expanding its capabilities to serve our national defense partners and beyond.

Design and Capability

The state-of-the-art 10,000 UST Front Load, Direct press boasts cutting-edge machinery featuring a 16" (406mm) container and can handle profiles up to 600mm wide. Designed for reliability, it includes a pre-stressed press frame with laminated tie-rods and compression boxes supplied by SMS Group.

For quality assurance, the press is equipped with a linear guide for precise alignment and a movable butt shear with an adjustable gap. Safety is paramount, with a blast shield and integrated camera to enhance operational security. This new press sets a new standard in the industry, combining advanced design, robust reliability, superior quality, and uncompromising safety.

Reliability

Our state-of-the-art design incorporates an IAS Induction Heater for billet taper and a comprehensive Log Wash System, ensuring superior quality. The new system features vertical log storage for increased capacity. Additionally, our TERS System enhances energy efficiency, saving 6-8% in energy consumption. This innovative technology reaffirms our commitment to quality, capacity, and sustainability in extrusion processes.

Quality

Downstream of the press we will incorporate the latest COMETAL Engineering technology which features a high-performance multi-spray zone profile quench with a cooling recipe system, and quench and cooling simulation for advanced product development. The in-line solution heat-treatment and aging process allows us to meet AMS 2750 Class 1/2, Type B, CQI-9, and AMS 2772 specifications, ensuring top-notch quality. Additionally, the system includes an AGV System and adjustable racks for increased capacity and efficiency. These upgrades reinforce our commitment to excellence and innovation in the extrusion industry.

About Taber Extrusions

Taber Extrusions, a minority-owned business enterprise, is AS 9100, NADCAP, and ABS certified. Since its founding in 1973, Taber has pioneered the process of extruding rectangular billet, enabling the extrusion of solid profiles up to 31 inches wide and hollows up to 29 inches. In 1995, Taber expanded by acquiring an extrusion facility in Gulfport, MS, which includes a cast house and two additional presses, along with multiple expansions of value-added fabrication services. Taber continues to extrude billet in a wide range of alloys and sizes, including 7" billet molds.

The company has diversified its markets beyond the military to include aerospace, automotive, marine, infrastructure, and sporting goods, among others. For these markets, Taber supplies extruded products in a variety of soft and hard alloys. In 2018, Taber further expanded its capabilities by adding ultra-precision extrusions, allowing them to better serve customers in the electronics, computer, and medical industries.

In 2019, Taber announced their new stir-welding further serving marine, defense, and infrastructure sectors. More recently, Taber added a new Haas VF-12 CNC Machine to its operations. Taber evolves to meet the client's needs, providing the Shape of Endless Possibilities.

