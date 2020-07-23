Tabit Technologies Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality Hotel Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

MIAMI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabit Technologies, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality Hotel Expertise. Tabit (www.tabit.cloud) creates a novel 360 degrees approach to Hospitality operations. The company is a MobileFirst platform for managing restaurants, incorporating point-of-sale, back-office, online ordering and reservations, kitchen display, kiosks, guest management, loyalty and more.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality Hotel Expertise, partners like Tabit Technologies must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

"We are delighted to have achieved Oracle Validated Integration," said Nadav Solomon, Co-Founder and President of Tabit. "This milestone reinforces our mission and commitment to elevating hospitality and customer experience. We aim to help the restaurant industry become more efficient, profitable and ultimately successful; and this recognition from Oracle validates our mission."

As a mobile and cloud-based solution, Tabit leverages mobile connectivity to streamline restaurant operations, extend sales opportunities, and elevate the overall experience for both operators and their customers. Tabit is designed from the ground up, helping customers in multiple ways:

Extending sales opportunities and increasing the bottom line

Reducing the need for multiple integration points

Providing actionable real-time information highlighting key insights

Offering real-time revenue recording in Oracle Hospitality OPERA.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Tabit is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About Tabit Technologies

Tabit Technologies is one of the world's leading hospitality technology companies. Tabit, its Mobile-First restaurant system, creates a Novel 360 approach to Hospitality Operations. Designed from the ground up to be truly mobile, the Tabit solution implements mobile best practices and offers a business process-oriented solution. Mobile by design, Tabit is bringing the smartphone experience to dining with intuitive technology that is simple to use and requires minimal maintenance. For more information or to inquire about Tabit's suite of services, visit www.tabit.cloud.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.html

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

