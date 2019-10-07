TABLE FOR TWO Celebrates World Food Day 2019 #OnigiriAction - Change the World With Onigiri (Japanese Rice Balls)

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TABLE FOR TWO USA (TFT) invites everyone to participate in their 5th ONIGIRI ACTION campaign from Oct. 7 (Mon) to Nov. 20 (Wed). This campaign aims to provide 1 million school meals to children around the world. During the campaign, every rice-ball-related post on the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction will provide five school meals to children in need.

Post your rice-ball-related photo with #OnigiriAction! For every onigiri photo posted, their sponsor organizations will donate five school meals to children in need.

ONIGIRI ACTION campaign commemorates World Food Day, established by the UN. As an NPO with roots in Japan, the campaign highlights onigiri (rice balls), which are pure comfort food made with love for someone special in Japan.

The 4th ONIGIRI ACTION campaign of 2018 resulted in great success. In just 42 days, 201,023 onigiri photos were posted and gained over 45M likes on social media. As a result, 1,056,000 school meals were provided so that over 5,200 children were able to eat for an entire school year.

Sponsor Organizations:

For every onigiri photo posted, five school meals will be donated by their generous sponsoring organizations: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW Foundation, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Otafuku Foods, Just One Cookbook, BentOn, Onigilly.

To Learn More:

ONIGIRI ACTION: https://onigiri-action.com/en

TFT USA: https://usa.tablefor2.org

ONIGIRI ACTION Events:

<Change the World with Onigiri @Schools>

10/7-11/20, K-12 schools and universities (All states)



by Yale Alumni Association of New York

10/12 (Sat), Pondicheri Cafe, New York



10/15 (Tue), Japanese Friendship Garden, San Diego



TBD, Showa Boston, Boston



11/1 (Fri), Japan-America Society, Washington DC



11/16 (Sat), Tanaka Farms, Irvine

Products with Donations:

During the campaign, a portion of the proceeds from the products below will be donated towards providing school meals: Nishiki Rice (JFC International), Rice Cooker (Zojirushi America), Tamari Soy Sauce (San-J), Tamaki Gold (ITOCHU International), over 70 onigiri items (Tokyo Central's online store), Inari (Misuzu Corporation), Okonomiyaki Pancake Mix (Otafuku Foods), Just One Cookbook eBook – Essential Japanese Recipes (Just One Cookbook), Brown Rice Plum Basil Hijiki Onigiri / Five Grains Konbu Onigiri (BentOn), Onigilly (Onigilly), Onigiri (Hana Japanese Market), Fresh Miso Soup from Miso Soup Dispenser (Marukome), Echigoya Koshihikari (Echigoya), Sushi Workshop for Good (Sushi Chef Institute), Orinigiri workshop (Orinigiri) and Seasonal Delights Care Package (Kokoro).



About TABLE FOR TWO USA:

TFT is a 501(c)(3) organization that addresses issues of hunger and obesity by providing school meals to children in need, and teaching healthy eating to K-12 students in the US through their unique food education program called Wa-Shokuiku -Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese!.

Change the World with Onigiri (Rice Ball) 2019

