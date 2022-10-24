Table Linen Market to grow by USD 2.39 Bn by 2026, Innovative product offerings to boost market growth - Technavio

120 Pages report segments the table linen market by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket or supermarket, Online, and Specialty stores), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the table linen market projects growth of USD 2.39 billion, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. 41% of the market growth will originate from North America with hypermarket as the dominating category within the distribution channel segment.

Table Linen Market: Major Growth Trend

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Table Linen Market 2022-2026

The key players operating in the global table linen market are constantly innovating to set themselves apart from the competition. Innovative table linen goods typically cost more than standard table linen products. These cutting-edge goods are highly sought after by clients all over the world for their outstanding comfort and quality. It is anticipated that more significant vendors in the global table linen market will invest in R&D to expand their innovative product offerings, driving the growth of the global table linen market. For instance, Welspun India has invested in making Hygro, an ingredient brand for towels and table linens that includes a hollow cotton core, ensuring that the product regulates temperature and becomes softer after each wash. Download Free Sample Report.

Table Linen Market: Major Growth Drivers

The table linen market report the following factors as significant growth drivers during the forecast period:

The increasing number of households

Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

The rapid growth of online retail sales

Residential construction projects are growing rapidly year after year, thanks to increased support from governments around the world in the form of favorable policies. For example, in India, the introduction and promotion of government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) aim to provide affordable housing to all urban poor by 2022 through initiatives such as financial support. Such initiatives will continue to be a driving force in market growth. Thus, as the number of newly constructed houses increases, so will the demand for tables and table linen during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.



Table Linen Market: Key Vendor Offerings

BBJ La Tavola: The company offers table linens such as Adelaide Ivory table linen, Amara Snow table linen, and Bengaline White table linen.

The company offers table linens such as table linen, table linen, and Bengaline White table linen. Binlin Linen Manufacturers: The company offers customized table linens for restaurants.

The company offers customized table linens for restaurants. Jomar Table Linens: The company offers such tables as Nova Infiniti, Nova Pintuck , and Athena.

The company offers such tables as Nova Infiniti, , and Athena. Once Milano SRL: The company offers table linens with large borders.

The company offers table linens with large borders. Prestige Linens: The company offers table linens such as crushed, embroidery, and fire retardant table linen.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Free Sample Report.

Table Linen Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth for table linens in the supermarket or hypermarket category will be high. Customers prefer to purchase table linen from hypermarkets or supermarkets because they can examine products up close and get the necessary assistance and information there. Employing knowledgeable customer care workers, frequently occurs. In turn, this increases demand for tablecloths during the course of the predicted period.

North America will account for 41% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for table linen. The increasing expansion of retail outlets offering table linen, aided by strategic alliances between table linen manufacturers and retailers, will aid the table linen market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Reasons to Buy Table Linen Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist table linen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the table linen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the table linen market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Table Linen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Siulas, Amoda Comfort Linen, Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd., BBJ La Tavola, Belinor Textile Ltd., Beltrami Linen Srl, Binlin Linen Manufacturers, Fabrica Maria SA de CV, H Concept, Jomar Table Linens, Natural Fabrics SL, Once Milano SRL, Paradigm International, Prestige Linens, Royal Linen, Silver Arcade Linen LLC, Star Linen USA, UAB Baltic Flax, VAA Corp., and Volga Linen Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hypermarket or supermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hypermarket or supermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hypermarket or supermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hypermarket or supermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hypermarket or supermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AB Siulas

Exhibit 107: AB Siulas - Overview



Exhibit 108: AB Siulas - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AB Siulas - Key offerings

11.4 BBJ La Tavola

Exhibit 110: BBJ La Tavola - Overview



Exhibit 111: BBJ La Tavola - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BBJ La Tavola - Key offerings

11.5 Beltrami Linen Srl

Exhibit 113: Beltrami Linen Srl - Overview



Exhibit 114: Beltrami Linen Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Beltrami Linen Srl - Key offerings

11.6 Fabrica Maria SA de CV

Exhibit 116: Fabrica Maria SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Fabrica Maria SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Fabrica Maria SA de CV - Key offerings

11.7 Jomar Table Linens

Exhibit 119: Jomar Table Linens - Overview



Exhibit 120: Jomar Table Linens - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Jomar Table Linens - Key offerings

11.8 Natural Fabrics SL

Exhibit 122: Natural Fabrics SL - Overview



Exhibit 123: Natural Fabrics SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Natural Fabrics SL - Key offerings

11.9 Once Milano SRL

Exhibit 125: Once Milano SRL - Overview



Exhibit 126: Once Milano SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Once Milano SRL - Key offerings

11.10 Prestige Linens

Exhibit 128: Prestige Linens - Overview



Exhibit 129: Prestige Linens - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Prestige Linens - Key offerings

11.11 UAB Baltic Flax

Exhibit 131: UAB Baltic Flax - Overview



Exhibit 132: UAB Baltic Flax - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: UAB Baltic Flax - Key offerings

11.12 Volga Linen

Exhibit 134: Volga Linen - Overview



Exhibit 135: Volga Linen - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Volga Linen - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

