Table Mountain Casino Celebrates 30 Years of Winning In Central California

Table Mountain first opened its doors as a small bingo establishment in 1987. The little bingo hall immediately became a fun place to play and win. Since that time and with the enduring support of the surrounding community, Table Mountain Casino has flourished and grown from that little bingo hall into a popular entertainment destination.

Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager gave an overview of Table Mountain and said, "The award-winning Table Mountain Casino has become renowned for the friendly and welcoming way every guest is greeted. In fact, many of our guests are greeted by name upon their arrival! The Casino floor features non-stop winning action, including a perfect combination of the newest video and old-time favorite slot games, poker, table games, three delicious award-winning dining options, and top-name headliners with an indoor event center that gives every one of our guests a great seat!" Goslin continued, "Even better, Table Mountain Casino has proudly continued the longtime commitment to bingo, which remains the favorite game for bingo loyalists throughout the entire San Joaquin Valley. We all know that for bingo players, there is no greater fun than being able to shout out that magic five-letter word: 'BINGO' and it shows with our players!"

The yearlong 30th Anniversary Celebration began with a sold-out Rascal Flatts concert. It was especially fitting that Rascal Flatts would be the first entertainers to usher in the celebration, as they had first played at Table Mountain Casino nearly a decade ago. Since that first Rascal Flatts concert, when they were on the cusp of becoming world-wide award winning entertainers to present day, both Rascal Flatts and the Casino have experienced overwhelming success. The audience loved their Anniversary performance and the 30th Anniversary celebration truly kicked off in Table Mountain style!

The 30th Anniversary Celebration also included an impressive array of local leaders who expressed their congratulations and thanks to Table Mountain for being such a good neighbor.

The Thank You campaign ran full swing all year and the Casino celebrated each month with special 30th Anniversary promotions, designed to provide the most fun and winning action for guests. Each month, on the 30th, the dazzling $30,000 Diamond Gift Giveaway was held, offering guests their chance at winning a gift card for a local jeweler to select from a sparkling display of diamonds. Also held was the 30th Anniversary $300,000 Slot Tournament, where guests were eligible to win up to $2,500 in free play! Lucky players took home brand new cars and trucks and the Tuesday Play, Spin, Win promotions were over the top with excitement from the winners!

The celebration concluded on December 30, 2017, with a wall-to-wall crowd of players anticipating the Grand Prize Drawing. A series of drawings began with lucky Club Players winning $1,000 in Free Play and continued until the final selection of ten Club Players whose names were drawn for the opportunity to win $5,000 in cash or a brand new home, valued at $300,000. As each name was drawn, the players selected a giant sized wrapped box to stand behind. Nine of the boxes contained a prize of $5,000 in cash and one box contained the key to the grand prize! Amanda of Fresno selected the box with the key! She was excited to have won and said, "I am really blessed."

As the 30th Anniversary Celebration came to a close, Mr. Goslin and the Table Mountain Casino Board of Directors thanked the entire Central Valley community for their continuing support. Mr. Goslin emphasized, "On behalf of the entire Table Mountain Casino Team, we are looking forward to the next 30 years and all that the future holds for our guests with fun and winning!"

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be 18 years of age to game.

