Table Space announces the appointment of two global, strategic leaders to strengthen its executive leadership team

Mr. John Hogan appointed as Chief Sales Officer - Americas, and Mr. Robert Newman joins the company as Non-Executive Chairman

In the next 3 years, Table Space plans to expand by 9mn sqft, with a capital investment of ₹4,500 crores and a rental commitment of ₹8,000 crores over the lease period.

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Space, India's largest GCC enablement partner and managed workspace provider today announced the appointment of two new strategic leaders: John Hogan as Chief Sales Officer, Americas and Robert Newman as Non-Executive Chairman. The recent leadership appointments reflect the company's commitment to its larger expansion plans focused on Global Capability Centres (GCCs); further reflecting the healthy demand of clients looking to establish their presence in India.

As the Chief Sales Officer, Americas, John Hogan will work with potential clients from North America and UK regions looking to establish offices in India. With over 3 decades of experience in commercial real estate, John has spent the past 25 years focused on corporate real estate. He closed his first real estate deal in India in 1996 and has since played a key role in driving transaction strategy and implementation for Accenture. Leveraging his deep expertise in India and other Asian markets, John has managed transactions spanning over 50 countries worldwide. Prior to joining Table Space, John served as the Managing Director for real estate transactions and global lead at Accenture.

Robert Newman, Non-Executive Chairman, brings 25+ years of GCC expertise across strategic planning, financial management, operations, and technology integration. As a retired Managing Director at Accenture and Deloitte Consulting Specialist Executive, Robert has a proven track record of achieving business goals in challenging environments through collaborative work with client teams. He will leverage this experience to help Table Space drive GCC enablement and strengthen its commitment to supporting company's global clientele through end-to-end service offerings.

Amit Banerji, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Table Space, said, "As a pioneer of the managed office spaces (MOS) in India, Table Space has experienced significant growth since its inception. Today, 41% of our growth is driven by our existing Fortune 500 and GCC-focused clients. Given the trust placed in us by these global organizations, it was crucial for us to bring on board strategic leaders with international expertise to strengthen our relationships with current and prospective clients. Robert's deep knowledge of the GCC market and John's extensive experience in corporate real estate will complement our growth trajectory, helping us achieve new milestones. I am thrilled to have them join us at Table Space."

In the first six months of 2024, GCCs have accounted for approximately 37% of the total office leasing activity in India. To address this growing demand, Table Space in the recent months strengthened its leadership team with appointments of Gaurav Singh as the President and Ritika Sikand as Executive Director, Strategic Account Management Group, Experience & Growth.

About Table Space

Table Space is one of the leading flexible workspace solution providers in the country and a leader in providing enterprise-managed workspace solutions. Founded in 2017, Table Space has built over 9.5 million sq. ft (90.5 lakh) of custom workspaces, with 60+ centres across 7 cities in India. Table Space offers a unique solution-based approach to client's workspace needs by providing a complete spectrum of offerings from ready-to-move-in premium workspaces with TS Suites to fully customised end-to-end Managed office solutions delivered through an in-house Design Studio, and future first Enterprise Workspace as a Service (WaaS).

