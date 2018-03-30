Table Trac, Inc. Announces Year End Results for 2017

The Company signed thirteen new customer contracts in 2017 and delivered its first systems in Maryland and Nevada . At the end of 2017, the Company had casino management systems, table games management systems and ancillary products installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts with 86 casino operators in over 130 casinos worldwide.

During 2017, the Company delivered product with a value of approximately $4,200,000 for new contracts at the respective contract dates. However, approximately $1,700,000 of the revenue for these system sales was deferred, and will be recognized in future periods, since a substantial amount is not due within 12 months. As a result, those contracts, along with the related maintenance, is expected to add approximately $57,000 each month to the existing recurring revenue.

The Company received formal approval of completion of field trials in Nevada during 2017.

The Company's cash position at December 31, 2017 was $1,322,743 , a 1,188% increase of $1,220,054 from $102,689 at December 31, 2016 .

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Revenues increased from $5,836,382 in 2016 to $6,380,367 in 2017. The 9.3% increase of $543,985 was due to larger installations in 2017 compared to 2016, with more revenue being recognized immediately and an increase in maintenance revenue compared to 2016.

Revenues from systems sales increased from $3,735,383 in 2016 to $3,926,420 in 2017, a 5.1% increase of $191,037 compared to 2016.

Ongoing maintenance revenue increased from $1,998,912 in 2016 to $2,269,840 in 2017, a 13.6% increase of $270,928, due to high customer retention rate along with new accounts added during 2017.

Total operating expenses increased from $3,976,211 in 2016 to $4,107,117 in 2017 a 3.29% increase of $130,906.

The net income for 2017 was $583,051 compared to net income of $142,851 for 2016, which is a 308.2% increase of $440,200. This increase was partially aided by the passing of the Tax Reform and Job Acts of 2017.

Deferred revenues – long-term increased to $3,313,772 in 2017 from $2,745,081 in 2016. The balance represents systems which have been installed under contracts that have been signed and invoiced, but revenue will be recognized and cash collected monthly over multiple years. The increase of $568,691 in 2017 represents multiple contracts that were signed and installed during the year combined with the contracts installed in 2016 which had deferred revenue remaining as of December 31, 2017.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016: The decrease of the weighted shares outstanding is due to the repurchase program, which began in December 2014.





For the Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:







Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 583,051 $ 142,851 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

4,511,965

4,516,171 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.13 $ 0.03

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

