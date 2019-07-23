Table Trac, Inc. Joins the OTCQX Best Market

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. is located in New York, N.Y. and operates financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Table Trac, Inc. also recently announced that the CasinoTrac system is being licensed by BroadBand Security, Inc. (4398.T) Japan for adaptation into the Japanese gaming market.

To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"For us, moving from the OTCQB market to the OTCQX market is delivering on our commitment as we work to grow and increase shareholder value," stated Chad Hoehne, CEO of Table Trac, Inc. "In addition, it removes barriers for shareholders and allows an even broader range of U.S. investors to participate in our growth," Hoehne added.

"Trading on OTCQX will allow Table Trac to efficiently expand access to its news and financial disclosure and to demonstrate to investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows corporate governance best practices," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Table Trac and its shareholders in the public markets."

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

