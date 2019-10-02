Table Trac Receives Manufacturer License in Iowa

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has been granted a license to manufacture and distribute gambling games and/or implements of gambling by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. This license approval will permit Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Iowa casinos, along with facilities that offer video lottery terminals, electronic pull-tabs and bingo.

Table Trac President, Chad Hoehne, stated, "The Company is pleased to receive its licensed status with our neighbor to the south, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. We are right next door and well positioned to service the Iowa gaming market with products and support that site operator's need."

Iowa is the fifth commercial state gaming license granted to Table Trac Inc., joining Nevada, Maryland, Colorado and South Dakota.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

