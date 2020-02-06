Table Trac to Provide CasinoTrac System at Canterbury Park's Card Casino

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that it will install its CasinoTrac system and provide services to enhance the player experience at Canterbury Park Holding Corporation ("Canterbury Park") (NASDAQ: CPHC) in Shakopee, MN.

Canterbury's Card Casino offers traditional blackjack, Blazing 7's Blackjack, Pai Gow, baccarat, poker and a variety of other table games. In addition to its Card Casino, Canterbury hosts pari-mutuel wagering on live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing at its facilities and conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing.

Chad Hoehne, CEO of Table Trac, Inc., said, "Canterbury Park's guests are accustomed to a high level of service and a truly unique gaming experience. We are proud to be chosen to provide our CasinoTrac system to support Canterbury's vision for expanding player's options and rewards in their beautiful Shakopee Racetrack."

"The implementation of Table Trac's CasinoTrac system in our Card Casino operations will bolster our long-standing efforts to provide our guests with a seamless and engaging experience," said Randy Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer for Canterbury Park. "The CasinoTrac software enhances our ability to provide exciting benefits to our MVP Rewards program members while simultaneously providing us with new tools that enable our marketing team to operate more efficiently and effectively. We're excited to be working with Table Trac on this initiative as we continue to focus on new ways we can engage with and reward our loyal players."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project known as Canterbury Commons. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

