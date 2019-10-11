Table Trac to showcase DataTrac at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it will be showcasing the newest addition to CasinoTrac Casino management System, DataTrac at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) conference October 15 – 17, 2019 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

DataTrac provides valuable in-depth insight to the performance of the slot floor, pit, and player performance, in addition to measuring the success of current promotional strategies. DataTrac incorporates easy to read visualizations and dashboards and empowers users to get the most out of their data.

Keeping a properties information safe and secure is our top priority and DataTrac does just that! Enjoy peace of mind knowing that all your data stays on your property with no need for third party vendors or cloud services. DataTrac is fully integrated into the CasinoTrac Casino Management software, giving users the information they need to make decisions in real time.

For more information on DataTrac and CasinoTrac CMS, visit us at Booth 1636.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

