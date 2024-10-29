Table22 Closes $11M Series A to Power Food and Beverage Merchants' E-Commerce Growth

Funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners will enable Table22 to expand its commerce platform and drive continued merchant partner growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Table22 , a leading provider of revenue-expanding e-commerce tools for merchants in America's more than $1 trillion food and beverage industry, announced an $11 million Series A funding round to expand its platform and customer network. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from institutional investors Footwork, Forerunner Ventures, and Alt Capital, among others, as well as individual participants including founders of and leaders from category-leading companies like Square, BentoBox, and SevenRooms.

This funding comes on the heels of Table22's 3x year-over-year growth; its ongoing 99% monthly retention of core merchant customers; and its expanding suite of commerce, fulfillment, and marketing tools used by independent restaurants, grocers, butchers, beverage retailers, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries, and cheesemongers across 38 U.S. states.

"At Table22, we believe that food & beverage businesses have the opportunity to serve their customers in a wide variety of compelling — and profitable — new ways," said Sam Bernstein, Table22 Founder & CEO. "Our platform represents an entirely new selling paradigm for this essential, beloved industry — one that helps owners to 'expand the pie' with untapped revenue and offering categories; to transform the productive capacity of cost centers like prep shifts and off hours; and to drive more loyalty and brand affinity with their customers. We are thrilled to partner with Lightspeed on this round, and look forward to continuing to invest behind the success of our growing base of merchant partners around the U.S."

Merchants who use Table22 today routinely generate six figures or more of new, high-margin revenue for their businesses through innovative consumer offerings like subscriptions, retail packages, and branded CPG products that are enabled by the company's platform.

"Table22 is a rare win-win-win for the restaurant, the guest, and the platform," said Aaron Silverman, Founder of Washington, D.C's award-winning Rose's Restaurant Group and Extra Fancy Catering & Events. "Since we began working with Table22 in 2021, the platform has enabled us to drive seven figures of new sales across subscriptions and retail e-commerce, while helping us nurture our guest relationships and extend our brand beyond our four walls."

"Americans are spending more on out-of-home food than before the pandemic, but paradoxically it's never been harder for restaurants to earn a profit. Table22 is growing the pie for all constituents in the food and beverage ecosystem by enabling merchants to tap into new sources of profitable growth," said Alex Taussig, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "When we spoke to owners of food and beverage establishments, several told us that partnering with Table22 was like adding an extra week of revenue each month to the operating calendar. That kind of immediate and impactful customer experience, paired with Table22's best-in-class retention and customer economics, led us to partner with Sam and the Table22 team."

Table22 was founded in 2020 to provide a new path forward for revenue and margin expansion for America's ~500k independent food and beverage merchants. The company's mission is to empower every food and beverage business owner to thrive economically, delight customers, and fulfill their creative purpose.

About Table22

Table22 unlocks incremental, high-margin revenue for America's restaurants and F&B retailers, allowing them to expand profits and tap >$1 trillion of unmet demand each year. The company provides innovative e-commerce, fulfillment, and marketing tools for a variety of merchants across the U.S. restaurant, grocery, and F&B retail sectors — with a mission to help independent F&B businesses thrive and grow. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York City, with backing from leading investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Footwork, Forerunner Ventures, and more. www.table22.com

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, Health, and Fintech sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally including Affirm, Carta, Cato Networks, Epic Games, Faire, Forty Seven, Guardant Health, Mulesoft, Navan, Netskope, Nutanix, Rubrik, Sharechat, Snap, Udaan, Ultima Genomics and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage $25B in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia. www.lsvp.com

