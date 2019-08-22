Tableau Appoints Jackie Yeaney as Executive Vice President of Marketing

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, today announced that it has appointed marketing veteran Jackie Yeaney as Executive Vice President, Marketing. In this role, Jackie will be responsible for leading the marketing team at Tableau as it continues to scale globally in an effort to empower and educate more people about the power of seeing and understanding their data. Jackie brings more than 20 years of experience as a marketing thought leader navigating the intersection of brand, customer experience, and data analytics. She has served in CMO positions at pioneering software brands like Red Hat and most recently, Ellucian.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to the Tableau family," said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau. "Her experience running and scaling world-class marketing programs, coupled with her passion for and expertise in cultivating engaged communities makes her a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to her contributions to our community, our customers, and our team and know that she will be a driving force in helping accelerate our mission to bring the power of data to everyone."

Jackie started her career as an officer in the US Air Force where she developed and deployed a critical intelligence system during Desert Storm. After business school, she spent time as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, later joining Delta Air Lines after 9/11 to help transform the way travelers experienced the airline. As EVP of Strategy and Marketing at Red Hat she led the way on positioning the organization as far more than 'Linux', becoming THE open source enterprise software company, while retaining the 'magic' of the evangelist developer community. As the CMO of Ellucian, an EdTech company for higher education, she helped guide the company on its cloud journey as institutions looked to modernize their technology infrastructure. Jackie holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"It's a privilege to join a company that has not only built an iconic brand but has also fostered such an incredible community dedicated to a field I'm most passionate about – the world of data. Tableau is well known for its obsession with customer experience, culture, values, people, and beautifully designed software that truly helps anyone make an impact with data," said Yeaney. "I can't wait to immerse myself in the community at our upcoming Tableau Conference and I'm looking forward to working with the talented Tableau team as we continue to create amazing experiences for our customers."

About Tableau

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.Tableau.com/trial.

