Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Tableau team," said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau. "His extensive experience in software development and his passion for smart, customer-centric technology will help accelerate Tableau's pace of innovation and will serve to provide our customers with a cutting edge, industry-leading analytics platform that will help everyone from the sophisticated analyst to the causal user see and understand data."

At Concur, Mark was responsible for all aspects of product development as well as hosting operations for their SaaS services and Concur's internal IT function. Previously, he spent more than 16 years as Vice President and Architect at Oracle, where his last role was responsible for much of Oracle's cloud infrastructure. Nelson's extensive cloud computing expertise also affords him a role as an Advisory Board Member for SkyTap, a cloud provider focused on transforming traditional enterprise applications. He holds a B.S. in General Engineering and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"We are experiencing an explosion of data and the opportunity around using it effectively is not only exciting, but it's where the world is headed," said Nelson. "As a former customer, I am a true believer in Tableau, using it every day over the last few years. I know there's nothing like the Tableau platform and I'm excited not only to help build an innovative product, but to also bring my expertise in engineering at scale - both technically and organizationally - to help grow the platform and the company. I look forward to working with the team towards making a difference in the world with data."

In addition, Andrew Beers has been named to the new role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will focus on Tableau's long term technology roadmap and emerging technology areas such as machine learning, automated insights and data architectures.

Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data and explore with limitless visual analytics. Customers can build dashboards and perform ad hoc analyses in just a few clicks. They can share their work with anyone and make an impact on their business. From global enterprises to early-stage startups and small businesses, more than 70,000 customer accounts around the world use Tableau to turn data into actionable insights, and more than 300,000 people use Tableau Public to share public data in their blogs and websites. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

