Tableau Awards Prominence With Impact Solution of the Year

Prominence's EMR Integration for Epic and Cerner generates $1M+ in ROI in as little as 10 days of work.

Prominence's integration creates a seamless workflow for clinicians to access their data and immediately act upon the information. More than a half-dozen customers have seen a $1,000,000 in return on investment in the first year alone.

EMR Integration eliminated:

PHI leakage from staff copying PHI from dashboards to the EHR

Hours per month spent signing on and switching between systems

Consumers inside and outside the EHR accessing different analytics and reports

Thousands of static, disparate reports from clunky EHR reporting tools

Prominence's EMR Integration also enabled organizations to display EHR and non-EHR data to clinicians in their workflow – no porting data between sources, no interfaces, and no time and resource intensive warehouse build.

"The increases in provider satisfaction by streamlining the workflow are off the charts, which just adds to the benefits of tangible ROI and empowering a data driven culture. Literally every piece of data a clinician needs, regardless of system, can be presented to them directly in their workflow," said Bobby Bacci, Founder and CEO of Prominence.

Major advantages of the integration include:

Create governed analytics by deploying Tableau dashboards to everyone

Enhance security by driving Tableau security off of EHR security

Unify EHR and non-EHR data with ease in a single dashboard

Daily use and adoption of analytics by providers and staff

Ready to start doing more with your data? Contact Prominence to learn how you can embed Tableau in your EHR in as few as 10 days

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence is the only KLAS-ranked Epic staffing firm to receive 3 A+ ratings in their 2021 Best in KLAS report, and the #2 overall HIT services vendor.

Additionally, Prominence offers award winning analytics, staffing and strategy services, including:

45 pre-built, customizable Accelerator templates

Accelerator templates Epic staff certified in every module

Proven processes for refining data governance

