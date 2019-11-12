Tableau Expands Relationship with Amazon Web Services, Launches Modern Cloud Analytics Program to Accelerate Customers' Cloud Analytics Journey

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Tableau Conference 2019, Tableau Software , a leading analytics platform, expanded its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), announcing Modern Cloud Analytics (MCA), a new initiative designed to help customers unlock the power and flexibility of self-service analytics in the cloud. MCA leverages the analytics and cloud expertise of two industry pioneers and taps the vast resources and deep technical knowledge of their partner networks to provide a blueprint for migrating their analytics to the cloud.

From Disney to Expedia, thousands of pioneering organizations use AWS and Tableau to uncover insights and deliver business value through their data. MCA extends an established relationship and builds upon existing integrations between Tableau and AWS — including native data connectors to services like Amazon Redshift and Amazon Athena as well as AWS Quick Start deployment guides — to deliver guiding principles and proven migration methodologies that empower customers on their journey to a modern analytics platform.

"Organizations must continuously evaluate their data strategy to remain competitive and deliver impactful customer experiences," said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to evolve our longtime strategic relationship with Tableau to further provide customers with unique, integrated solutions and a proven enterprise cloud platform as they modernize their analytics capabilities."

The first phase of MCA is focused on helping customers realize the benefits of a cloud-based analytics strategy by migrating their data and analytics workloads to AWS. Launch partners InterWorks, Slalom and TEKsystems, have each established MCA-based programs to assist customers in the migration process, delivering:

Faster time-to-value for Tableau deployments : AWS can help customers lower operational costs, improve scalability and optimize their Tableau subscription-based licensing with flexible AWS compute resources.

: AWS can help customers lower operational costs, improve scalability and optimize their Tableau subscription-based licensing with flexible AWS compute resources. Validated migration processes to mitigate risk : Tableau and AWS are equipping MCA partners with new, prescriptive migration guidance, application architecture, tooling and operating models to offer an improved, streamlined migration experience for customers.

: Tableau and AWS are equipping MCA partners with new, prescriptive migration guidance, application architecture, tooling and operating models to offer an improved, streamlined migration experience for customers. Reduced customer cost: Tableau and AWS are investing in MCA partners to offer assessments, proof-of-concepts, and deployment and support services to ensure efficient, cost-effective cloud migrations.

"Modern Cloud Analytics further evolves and cements our relationship with AWS, ensuring we continue delivering data insights and value for our customers," said Julie Slocum Bennani, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Tableau. "We're thrilled to welcome AWS as the sponsor of Tableau Conference's Cloud Day and look forward to featuring our launch partners and introducing MCA to the global Tableau customer and partner community this week."

For today's organizations, efficiently leveraging the volume and variety of data can be challenging and costly, especially for organizations operating with legacy infrastructure. MCA is designed to help customers combine AWS's scale and performance with Tableau's migration, integration and analytics solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Customers like Pearson, a leader in educational content and assessment, are democratizing data across their organization by building a scalable, flexible intelligence platform in the cloud with AWS and Tableau.

"Deploying Tableau on AWS was a transformative, enterprise-wide exercise for us," said Jason Lokkesmoe, Associate Vice President, Big Data & Analytics Business Development at Pearson. "Tableau on AWS provides next-generation architecture and analytics capabilities that allowed us to rapidly scale Tableau across our organization. As a result, we're more operationally efficient, we improved our strategic programs and partnerships with evidence-based decision-making, and we've sharpened our ability to support improved learner outcomes."

AWS is the official sponsor of Cloud Day at Tableau Conference. On Wednesday, November 13, MCA launch partners InterWorks, Slalom and TEKsystems will showcase their MCA solutions at the AWS booth, in Data Village. Conference attendees who visit the AWS booth are eligible for a free MCA assessment.

As part of their Cloud Day session, Pearson and San Diego State University analytics experts will share how a modern data warehouse architecture with AWS and Tableau is helping them capture and analyze massive data volumes for maximum business impact. Disney, Capital One, Tapestry and St. Mary's Bank will also share their cloud analytics stories. More detail in the conference session catalog: https://tc19.tableau.com/learn/sessions

To learn more about Modern Cloud Analytics, visit: https://www.tableau.com/solutions/Modern-Cloud-Analytics

