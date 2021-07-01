Tableau Foundation Teams up with Fair Count, Southern Economic Advancement Project to Make Data a Cornerstone of an Equitable Post-Pandemic Recovery

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tableau Foundation announced its expanded commitment to the Southern Economic Advancement Project (SEAP) and Fair Count in support of both organizations' work to improve the lives of marginalized, vulnerable populations in the southern United States. Collectively, the Stacey Abrams-founded organizations will be able to continue their work of focusing on empowering organizations and nonprofits that are driving toward a measurable, positive impact on society.

SEAP, which focuses on exploring policy ideas designed to directly address broadening economic power, and Fair Count, which focuses on building long-term power in communities that have been historically undercounted in the decennial census, will be able to use the investment to get new software, training, and financial support to expand their work with analytics, enablement, and data storytelling across 12 southern U.S. states.

"SEAP and Fair Count stand out for their ability to work with communities–including some of the most marginalized and vulnerable populations across the region, and we're excited to support their work to expand that degree of enfranchisement," said Neal Myrick, Global Head of Tableau Foundation. "Data can be a powerful resource to identify the experiences and challenges of people whose voices we may not normally hear, and help create programs, policies, and resources needed to ensure these same people are not left behind."

The SEAP Partnership

Tableau Foundation's partnership with SEAP will focus largely on data literacy development in marginalized communities across the southern region with a goal of helping people develop marketable job skills in a changing workplace. It will also enhance the design and functionality of their current data tools, SEAP Data Tracker and SouthStrong Covid Data Tracker , as well as broaden tools that are in development. The partnership will also help SEAP invest in its own organizational capacity to work with data and Tableau.

"The Southern Economic Advancement Project and Tableau partnership can help collect, compile and present the data that can help to fundamentally alter the blueprint for the most disadvantaged regions," stated SEAP Research Director, Sarah Beth Gehl. "Going beyond the data, governments and organizations need assistance to turn the analytics into tangible policies for their communities. That's where SEAP comes in – giving them a source they can trust to build their communities back better, stronger and more just than they were before the pandemic."

The Fair Count Partnership

In 2020, Fair Count and Tableau teamed up to reach communities in Georgia at risk of being underreported in the decennial census. In their second collaboration, the partnership will aid in the creation of a Tableau dashboard for the organization that will enhance the presentation, dissemination, and utilization of data currently reported in Fair Count and SEAP's quarterly Pandemic to Prosperity: South (P2P: South) report. Focused on data indicators across 12 southern states, the report illustrates the challenges and unique opportunities the South faces on its road to post-pandemic recovery. Over 20 indicators will be examined and reported, such as the number of working adults who lack health insurance, COVID-19 vaccine distributions, and the tracking of economic relief funds.

"Fair Count's work building long-term power in historically marginalized communities is fueled by the demand for real justice and driven by the application of quality data," said Fair Count VP Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean. "Our partnership with Tableau helps us improve our analysis, refine our focus, and execute our mission."

These announcements coincide with the 1-year anniversary of the launch of Tableau's Racial Justice Data Initiative . This partnership is another example of how the organization is working to spark movement to build the data capacity of national, regional, and community-based organizations fighting anti-Black racism in the United States.

About the Southern Economic Advancement Project

The Southern Economic Advancement Project (SEAP) is your partner and resource. SEAP amplifies existing organizations and networks' efforts to broaden economic power and build a more equitable future. Broadening economic power brings attention to how race, class, and gender intersect social and economic policy in the South. SEAP explores policy ideas designed to address these connections directly. SEAP focuses on 12 Southern states and marginalized/vulnerable populations within the region. Learn more at theseap.org .

About Fair Count

Founded by Stacey Abrams in 2019 and anchored in Georgia, Fair Count works to build long-term power in communities that have been historically undercounted in the decennial census, underrepresented at the polls, and whose communities are often torn apart in redistricting. Learn more at FairCount.org .

About Tableau Foundation

The Tableau Foundation is a philanthropic initiative led by the employees of Tableau Software that encourages the use of facts and analytical reasoning to solve the world's problems. Tableau Foundation grants combine Tableau's two most valuable resources – its people and its products – with financial support to nonprofits that are using data to reshape communities around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.tableaufoundation.org .

