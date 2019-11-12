Tableau Global Partner Summit Showcases Innovative Product Integrations to Enable Unprecedented Customer Choice and Flexibility

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, will host nearly 1,000 system integrators, value-added resellers and technology partners at their largest-ever Global Partner Summit today, kicking off the company's 12th annual customer conference in Las Vegas. Throughout the week, Tableau Conference will highlight integrations and new offerings from featured technology partners including Alibaba, Alteryx, Databricks, DataRobot and others, that extend the capabilities of the Tableau platform.

The conference gives attendees a first look at innovations from industry-leading technology partners through interactive product sessions, training workshops and live demos in Data Village. With new native connectors and featured integrations that leverage Tableau's Hyper engine and Metadata APIs, technology partners are extending the Tableau platform and offering customers deeper functionality across key areas like advanced analytics, data management, data science, predictive analytics and more.

"We are building an open and extensible platform that enables our partners to build solutions for our joint customers that leverage the full power of Tableau," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "We're thrilled to see the partner ecosystem expanding, giving customers the most choice and flexibility to solve their unique needs."

Integrations highlighted at the conference include:

Alibaba Cloud releases native connectors to Tableau : China's leading public cloud provider is helping customers connect to all the data they need as efficiently as possible, no matter where it resides. Tableau 2019.4 introduced three native connectors for MaxCompute, AnalyticDB and Data Lake Analytics – built with Tableau's Connector SDK. For details, visit the guide to deploying Tableau Server on Alibaba Cloud .

: leading public cloud provider is helping customers connect to all the data they need as efficiently as possible, no matter where it resides. Tableau 2019.4 introduced three native connectors for MaxCompute, AnalyticDB and Data Lake Analytics – built with Tableau's Connector SDK. For details, visit the . Alteryx integrations utilize new Tableau APIs : Data science leader, Alteryx, is releasing a new integration with Tableau's Hyper API. This enables joint customers to easily input data from .hyper file types, which supports faster analytical and query performance for larger data sets, into Alteryx processes. This tight integration between products gives customers more flexibility in their data pipeline strategy. In addition, Alteryx is integrating the new Tableau Metadata API to allow customers to populate high-quality metadata into the Alteryx Platform via Alteryx Connect for a rich cataloging experience. For more detail, visit the Tableau Hyper API page and the Tableau Metadata API page .

: Data science leader, Alteryx, is releasing a new integration with Tableau's Hyper API. This enables joint customers to easily input data from .hyper file types, which supports faster analytical and query performance for larger data sets, into Alteryx processes. This tight integration between products gives customers more flexibility in their data pipeline strategy. In addition, Alteryx is integrating the new Tableau Metadata API to allow customers to populate high-quality metadata into the Alteryx Platform via Alteryx Connect for a rich cataloging experience. For more detail, visit the and the . Databricks improves data analysis at scale : The new Databricks Connector offers enhanced performance and an optimized connection directly within Tableau. By allowing customers to more easily tap into data lakes and analyze massive datasets, the connector will power new insights based on the most up-to-date and real-time data. For more information, visit: https://databricks.com/tableau

: The new Databricks Connector offers enhanced performance and an optimized connection directly within Tableau. By allowing customers to more easily tap into data lakes and analyze massive datasets, the connector will power new insights based on the most up-to-date and real-time data. For more information, visit: DataRobot integrates predictive analytics directly into Tableau : Building on their popular Insights extension, enterprise AI leader DataRobot, is announcing an enhanced integration that will allow customers to publish powerful predictions and rich explanations as an easily accessible Tableau data source. This enables analysts without data science expertise to reach AI-powered predictions directly within the flow of their analysis and instantly visualize alongside business data to uncover hidden patterns, analyze the effect of different variables on a predicted outcome, and uncover new opportunities to drive measurable business impact. For more details, visit www.datarobot.com/partner/tableau/ .

: Building on their popular Insights extension, enterprise AI leader DataRobot, is announcing an enhanced integration that will allow customers to publish powerful predictions and rich explanations as an easily accessible Tableau data source. This enables analysts without data science expertise to reach AI-powered predictions directly within the flow of their analysis and instantly visualize alongside business data to uncover hidden patterns, analyze the effect of different variables on a predicted outcome, and uncover new opportunities to drive measurable business impact. For more details, visit . Kyvos Insights connector delivers insights at scale : Kyvos, a leading cloud and big data analytics company, is releasing a native connector to its self-service analytics solution in Tableau 2019.4. Kyvos' BI acceleration layer enables Tableau users to access trillions of rows of data – delivering instant insights at massive scale, directly from Tableau. Learn more about the Kyvos session at TC19 here .

: Kyvos, a leading cloud and big data analytics company, is releasing a native connector to its self-service analytics solution in Tableau 2019.4. Kyvos' BI acceleration layer enables Tableau users to access trillions of rows of data – delivering instant insights at massive scale, directly from Tableau. Learn more about the Kyvos session at TC19 . Mapbox uses data to create interactive, map-based stories : Mapbox, a live location data platform, is introducing Interactive Storytelling, a powerful new way to visually integrate data and stories. Mapbox product experts will be at TC19 to share how Storytelling's low-code template can help Tableau users design, build and share map-based data stories. For more details, visit: https://www.mapbox.com/solutions/interactive-storytelling/

: Mapbox, a live location data platform, is introducing Interactive Storytelling, a powerful new way to visually integrate data and stories. Mapbox product experts will be at TC19 to share how Storytelling's low-code template can help Tableau users design, build and share map-based data stories. For more details, visit: Narrative Science extends data storytelling capabilities : Narrative Science, an AI software provider, is introducing multidimensional analysis, allowing Tableau users to explore and create comprehensive stories spanning many levels of their data in their Tableau dashboards. This adds additional dimensions to their narratives, empowering more holistic explanation of data trends. For more details, visit: www.narrativescience.com

: Narrative Science, an AI software provider, is introducing multidimensional analysis, allowing Tableau users to explore and create comprehensive stories spanning many levels of their data in their Tableau dashboards. This adds additional dimensions to their narratives, empowering more holistic explanation of data trends. For more details, visit: Qubole connector enables faster, simpler queries of big data : Qubole, a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, is announcing a native connector as part of Tableau's 2019.4 release, providing data teams the ability to run visual analytics on data lakes with increased choice and simplicity. Combining the reliability and scalability of Tableau with Qubole's performance and auto-scaling for analytics and machine learning, the Qubole connector for Tableau provides faster, simpler petabyte-level querying of big data. For more information, visit: www.Qubole.com

: Qubole, a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, is announcing a native connector as part of Tableau's 2019.4 release, providing data teams the ability to run visual analytics on data lakes with increased choice and simplicity. Combining the reliability and scalability of Tableau with Qubole's performance and auto-scaling for analytics and machine learning, the Qubole connector for Tableau provides faster, simpler petabyte-level querying of big data. For more information, visit: Yellowbrick Data warehouse delivers intelligent, actionable insights at-scale: Yellowbrick Data, a hybrid data warehouse provider, announced a combined data warehousing and analytics solution that allows Tableau customers to hold and query data at scale, regardless of whether the workload resides on-premises, in the cloud or both. For more information, visit www.yellowbrick.com

From technology partners to global system integrators and resellers, Tableau's premier partner community delivers to thousands of customers around the world the power of data. Tableau's global investment to open its platform and develop customer solutions will continue in 2020 when the company hosts Partner Executive Kickoff events in Seattle, London and Singapore. To learn more about Tableau and its partners, visit https://www.tableau.com/partners .

