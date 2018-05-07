Tableau President and CEO to Present at the 46th Annual JP Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

SEATTLE, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau (NYSE: DATA), the leading visual analytics platform, today announced that Adam Selipsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:00am ET from The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA.
About Tableau
Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau helps anyone quickly analyze, visualize and share information. More than 74,000 customer accounts get rapid results with Tableau in the office and on-the-go. Hundreds of thousands of people have used Tableau Public to share data in their blogs and websites. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.
