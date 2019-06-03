Tableau to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau (NYSE: DATA) today announced that Damon Fletcher, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:00am PT at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.tableau.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Tableau

Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau pioneered self-service analytics with the leading analytics platform that empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of organizations around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

